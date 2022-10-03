This piece is an update to a previously published story.
Seth Baetzold is an engineer by day. When he is not in the office you can find him near a body of water. This is because Baetzold is a marathon swimmer. On Oct. 1 he completed his latest attempt; swimming 24 miles down the St. Croix River from Stillwater to Hastings.
Baetzold got into the water at 6:30 A.M. at the Stillwater Minnesota Boom Site Public Boat Launch. At 5:30 P.M he was back on land at the Point Douglas Beach in Hastings, making his 11 hour attempt successful.
Baetzold had been swimming three to seven miles a day, three to five times a week to train for this attempt. He estimated the swim would take him 12 to 13 hours.
“I’m a little nervous but something like this is fun. I’ve done thousands of hours but I still get nervous for any attempt,” Baetzold said before the attempt.
The attempt was not for personal gain. Baetzold swam to raise money for the North St. Paul food shelf.
Baetzold is a native of North St. Paul. He said the organization is “a good cause” and hopes his swim will raise money for those less fortunate.
Baetzold got involved with marathon swimming when he was in college. Since he began taking marathon swimming seriously Baetzold swam in four of the five Great Lakes in multiple oceans and in lakes and rivers around the world.
“I don’t have a favorite location or attempt,” Baetzold said. “Any swim with friends or around people is my favorite.”
Before his swim Baetzold explained the logistics of conducting an attempt.
Baetzold followed the rules of the Marathon Swimmers Federation, the governing body of the sport. For his swim, Baetzold had to use standard equipment (swimsuit, googles, earplugs, nose clips), an escort boat with a crew, and have an observer to verify the attempt.
“Don’t try this at home, it’s all safe and controlled. I have a crew of six people who have plenty of experience,” Baetzold explained.
Baetzold is no stranger to swimming in the St. Croix River. He scouted other potential routes but picked the St. Croix because of his familiarity with it.
“I’ve worked in Hudson for a long time. I used to use my one hour lunch break to swim the river,” he said with a laugh.
Residing in Maplewood, Minnesota, he holds impressive personal records. His distance record is consecutively swimming for 36 miles along the Minnesota and North Dakota border. His longest timed swim is 13.5 hours without a break.
“I have been swimming since I was a kid. I’ve been swimming competitively since high school,” Baetzold said.
Baetzold’s most recent marathon swim was scheduled to be an attempt across the English Channel in July. Poor weather conditions ruined his attempt but Baetzold is planning to return in a few years.
One goal of Baetzold’s swims is to inspire others. He hopes someone may see his story and be inspired to try something new and outside their comfort zone.
“Maybe someone else can try one day. If you are inspired about something you can do it,” he said.
