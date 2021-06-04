HUDSON — The Hudson School District moved up the end of its mandatory mask requirement in a special meeting on Wednesday, June 2.
The requirement came to an end on Thursday, June 3, earlier than the June 7 date set at a previous meeting.
The date had originally been moved back to cover both proms, on June 4 and June 5. In the special meeting on Wednesday, board members express comfort with the new earlier date due to CDC recommendations.
Board Member Heather Logelin asked that administration encouraged those who are not vaccinated to consider wearing a mask to the prom events.
Refunds are available for those who no longer feel comfortable attending.
About 400 students are set to attend the two proms, split almost evenly, Superintendent Nick Ouellette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.