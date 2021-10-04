Returning to the recently renovated City Hall Chambers, the Hudson City Council tackled mask requirements, vaccination promotion, wards and redistricting as well as the retirement of Council member, Jim Webber of district 4 at the Oct. 4 meeting.

City Hall Mask Requirement

Council approved a mask requirement in City Hall after hearing from council member Paul Deziel’s proposal.

“Our town has been torn into some opposing factions,” said Deziel. “I firmly believe that instead of turning against each other in this time of crisis, we should unite and work together to defeat our common enemy which is the COVID 19 virus.”

Quick hits ... Hudson Council Oct. 4 The Mayor proclaimed October 2021 manufacturing month. Manufacturers employ hundreds of area residents and fuels local economy growth. The Council approved Paul Deziel as the nonvoting council member liaison to the diversity committee. Chris Kost shared the opening and success of the “Unlock It!” Lakefront Park scavenger hunt and obstacle course. It is free to anyone thanks to a grant from the Hudson Hospital Foundation. The consent agenda was approved, including purchasing new gas masks for police officers, gps units for squad cars and new office chairs for the police department. Staff has been creating a vision for aRiverfront project, including the expansion of the boat launch and new docking availability. The council helped move this forward, allowing staff to apply for and accept funding for the project. Following council member Webber’s resignation, the board voted to have an open call for applicants through Oct. 25, followed by discussion of appointment at the Nov. 5 Common Council meeting.

He noted that the community could find common ground in values, specifically protecting human life, upholding the constitution and kindness.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves relayed a message from local police officers who expressed concern about enforcement, specifically, being stationed at public meetings, having to turn people away without masks and having to handle any potential conflicts that escalate.

With the approval, City Hall will be open and functioning but the public will be required to visit by appointment only and they must be wearing a mask.

The Mayor stated he was opposed to the action requiring masks, but is not opposed to masking or the vaccine.

Throughout the discussion, multiple council members expressed personal experience with COVID, both through personal illness or the loss of a family member.

Vaccine Promotion

The council voted to direct city staff to promote the COVID-19 vaccine through the links to various sources on the City website, communicating with other Mayors and neighboring towns, etc.

Approval of the ward map

The pandemic shortened the redistricting process immensely, but the Hudson City Council voted to adopt the preliminary ward plan.

Currently the council has six members and the goal is that each of those members will continue to represent as close to the same number of people as possible. This is challenging as there is not equal growth across districts.

The preliminary ward map does displace current council members from their wards, eliminating them from running for those positions again.

The redistricting process will conclude in early December.