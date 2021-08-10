HUDSON — Masks will be optional for students this year as part of the back-to-school blueprint approved by the Hudson School Board Monday, Aug. 9.
The decision came after more than an hour of public comments, with some thanking the district for the optional policy and speaking against masks, and others urging the district to require masks, at least for the under-12 population who cannot be vaccinated yet, in light of the rising cases and Delta strain.
The blueprint, including the masking policy, will be reviewed regularly and is subject to change.
“This is a fluid plan. The reason is because we do have to be adjustable,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said.
The board also requested the creation of a matrix, to determine if and when masking should return. The matrix will be based on districtwide case numbers and take a school-by-school approach. It will be presented by administration at the board’s work session on Aug. 30.
Board member Heather Logelin said she’d want such a matrix in place if the district continued with optional masking, expressing concern that the district was not following current recommendations from experts.
“There’s no logistical barrier to following the recommendations of the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Public Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and our own county public health department as well as the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) around masking,” she said.
St. Croix County Public Health extended its mask advisory to recommend all those in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in line with new CDC recommendations.
The board chose not to follow CDC guidelines to a tee last year because doing so would have had kids going fully online like many in Minnesota, Board President Jamie Johnson said.
“I would argue the decisions we made put our kids in a better position learning wise today because we kept them in school than what Minnesota did by going all virtual,” he said.
Board member Kate Garza said she did not feel it was up to board members to make a decision on masking for parents.
“I actually am a health care provider and I’m a mother and I think that a mother or a father are the people that make the most important choices for their kids,” Garza said.
Board Member Bob Baumann said the district managed to keep school open safely last year with tools like masks and air flow, making changes as needed. He said the district should continue to be flexible and watch the numbers closely.
“The goal is to keep schools open and if that means masks, that means masks. I don’t want to get in a position where we don’t make changes if necessary, if the numbers start going up and the decision is made for us to close our schools down because of infection rates,” Baumann said.
Johnson said he supported the plan, but recognized that it requires trust in the district’s parents.
“We want to be able to trust parents, but it's going to require parents to recognize when their kids have symptoms and don’t send their kids to school when they have symptoms,” Johnson said. “That’s going to make the optional mask policy much more successful if we have good adherence to keeping kids home who have symptoms, number one, and number two if we see a rise in the vaccines.”
Blueprint highlights
In addition to optional masking, the back-to-school blueprint details the following:
Contact tracing will go back to county public health. The district will follow any quarantine issued by county public health.
District will keep up with hand washing and cleaning.
Ventilation will remain at a higher level.
Masking is federally mandated on school buses, and that mandate will be followed.
Only essential visitors and volunteers will be allowed.
No limitations or requirements with athletics or other events.
Return of field trips.
Community education and fitness center will return to business as usual.
