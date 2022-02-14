Hear from the candidates running for Hudson mayor and common council at this event, hosted by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Each candidate will present opening comments and respond to questions prepared by the Community Affairs Committee. Comments submitted in the online Zoom chat will be taken as time allows.
This is a free event open to the public. RSVP by Feb. 21 at hudsonwi.org.
Mayor
Rich O’Connor (incumbent)
Mayor Rich O’Connor has served since 2016. He is a St. Paul native and graduate of the University of Notre Dame.
O'Connor served for twelve years in the Minnesota House of Representatives and served on numerous boards and commissions in the St. Paul area.
Liz Malanaphy
Liz Malanaphy has lived in Hudson for 23 years with her husband Maury and five children. She teaches math and reading at E.P. Rock Elementary School and serves on the Hudson Urban Forestry Board.
Mapanaphy has also been involved in creative and collaborative efforts on behalf of the citizens of Hudson, especially young people.
District 2
Bill Alms (incumbent)
Bill Alms has represented District 2 in the City of Hudson since the fall of 2015 and his interest in serving as alderperson is rooted in his desire to give back to the community.
Since being in office, Alms has been integral in many decisions faced by the city including making Hanley Road a safer roadway, supporting our firefighters by leading the conversation to build a new fire station, and ensuring a high level of medical care for our community through our EMS provider, Lakeview EMS.
Bill along with his wife, Bonnie and son, Everett, moved to Hudson in 2007 when they built their home in the Heritage Greens neighborhood.
District 3
Paul Deziel (incumbent)
Paul Deziel has lived in Hudson for 20 years, is married to Tiffany and has four children in the Hudson public schools. He is a high school theology teacher and campus minister at Hill-Murray School. Deziel is also a part-time youth coordinator at Guardian Angels Church.
He was elected to the Hudson City Council in 2018 and has served on the Park Board and Public Works Committee, as well as a liaison to the Hudson School Board and the Diversity Committee.
Joy Knudson
Joy Knudson has been a Hudson resident for over 30 years, a small business owner and local veterinarian. Knudson has served on the YMCA Board of Directors, assisted in fundraising efforts at the YMCA, Phipps Center for the Arts and the United Way campaign.
She has volunteered in our local schools, as well as chairing the Hudson High School senior graduation party.
District 4
Mike Kennedy
Mike Kennedy is running to represent District 4. Kennedy has lived in Hudson with his wife and children for over 20 years. He is the owner of Wild River Marketing, Inc., vice chairman for the Hudson Park Board and vice president for the St. Croix Marina, Inc.
Kennedy is also a long time volunteer in the local schools, community and church programs.
