Three candidates are vying for a seat on the Hudson School Board during the spring election, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Current school board member Bruce Hanson will not be running for re-election.
There are two seats up for election this year. Voters can vote for up to two candidates.
Meet the three candidates who are looking to earn their spot on the board.
For more information on your polling place, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
Rob Brown
Age: 51
Occupation: Territory leader in Minnesota and Wisconsin, School district long-term planning and community engagement.
Family: Married 25 years with three children; Riley, senior at Purdue University; Maggie, freshman at UW-Madison; and Carly, freshman at Hudson High school.
Prior political positions: Two terms on the Hudson School Board, 2015-2021.
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? I have served two terms on the Hudson School Board.
We also have a financial challenge coming. Our ability to continue to levy at less than what is allowed by the State of Wisconsin is inevitably ending soon given the state’s continued reduction of funding to the Hudson School District. The discussions surrounding what to fund, how to fund those programs and where the money will come from will be challenging.
I believe my two terms of prior school board experience in Hudson as well as my planning work with other school districts in Wisconsin and Minnesota will be helpful in this regard.
The facility work over the last year has lacked the in-depth engagement of the Hudson School District community as well as teachers and staff that we enjoyed in 2016. I ran for the Hudson School Board first in 2015 because of the disconnect between the community and the school district. We cannot allow the community to become divided again.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? As we move into the endemic phase of COVID-19, I would anticipate the school board and administration following any legally required state mandates if any are defined.
Do you see a need for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward The pandemic provided an opportunity for school districts nationwide to better understand the value an internet-based and virtual learning environment might have for certain students who learn better virtually. Other Hudson students might find a class available via virtual learning (through UW-River Falls, Chippewa Valley Technical College, etc.) that isn’t available in person. This creates exposure to additional subjects that would not make financial sense to offer in school.
A virtual learning environment also provides an additional revenue opportunity for the Hudson School District as students from all over Wisconsin could choose a class, or full semester of coursework, through Hudson’s virtual program.
At roughly $10,000 of state funding per full-time student, if a student chooses Hudson for a full-time program this could mean revenue gains without the need for typical infrastructure (buildings, etc.) which equals a good opportunity for Hudson taxpayers.
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum?Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students? Teachers are a critical piece of the conversation surrounding curriculum and what happen within their classrooms. Teachers should participate in the conversation, but as an advisor to the school district, consistency and the requirements by the State of Wisconsin must be met or the district could lose state funding.
Teachers should be allowed to discuss topics as long as they fall within the boundaries of the defined curriculum allowed by the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The personal political opinions of teachers on topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election and COVID-19 are not defined curriculum by the DPI and should not be permitted. Parents should continue to have the opportunity to exclude their students from questionable topics with administration consultation.
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other student? Staff must follow existing anti-bullying policies as well as state and federal law pertaining to student safety. District staff must report as required. Additionally, I believe staff should continue to be trained in identifying dangerous behaviors and making building leadership aware of potential risks.
Should there be term limits for board members? I do not support term limits for school board members. The electorate should continue to be the deciding factor in who is elected to the school board.
Furthermore, it typically takes one to two years to become effective on the school board as being only one of seven votes/voices and understanding your role is only to manage the superintendent, approve the budget and manage school district policy.
High turnover of people in any entity loses important experience and reduces the effectiveness of the overall organization.
What should the district’s number one priority be? The number one priority should be to create a safe and secure space for children to thrive regardless of their interests or backgrounds.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election? None.
Micah Heisler
Age: 41
Occupation: Steel construction sales and owner of Kenzington Boutique, 509 Second St., with my wife Mackenzie.
Family: My family currently living in Hudson include my wife Mackenzie and our dog, Arrow. My brother Rico Heisler and his wife Kari and their six children (Silas, Gideon, Thaddeus, Malachi, Kazmira and Justus) both of whom work for the school district. My wife's parents Gary and Paige Lewis. My wife’s brother Mitch Lewis, his wife Greta and their daughter Scarlet.
Prior political positions: None
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? What prompted my running for school board was a consistent message from parents in the community that they struggled to get responses from the board and administration when they would bring concerns to their attention.
My priorities, if elected, are to ensure that all parents can get responses when they have concerns and that they find an advocate on the board when they seek to find solutions for their children when they encounter issues or concerns regarding our schools.
Additionally, I will prioritize saving our community schools, advocating for increased parent involvement in our schools, school transparency, working to create a school district where all parents want to send their children and where all children feel they can succeed.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? I stand for medical freedom, so I am against any kind of vaccine mandate. Additionally, I believe that masks have unnecessarily harmed our children and do not support forcing masks on children.
As a result, our children have paid the price of our board putting political agendas over the safety of our children. Not only are they suffering academically, but we have seen a large uptick in students suffering from mental health issues as well. Any future mitigation measures should be based on actual medical and scientific data.
Do you see a need for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward? Yes, I think alternative options for children are a positive thing, as all children deserve an opportunity for educational success. Alternative options should help us strive to improve our school district so that it becomes a place that all parents want to send their children and a place where all students feel they can thrive.
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum? Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students? I believe they should have a ton of freedom and I believe certain controversial topics are OK at certain levels, as long as all children are empowered to share and stand for their beliefs on controversial topics.
I believe that when topics regarding beliefs are discussed, that they are discussed and not taught, and that space is always created for conflicting beliefs. When belief type topics are discussed in school it should not come from a right or wrong perspective, but one of mutual respect where it is made clear that conflicting beliefs on these topics exist and all perspectives will be welcomed and respected.
Teachers should only introduce topics for educational purposes and not for imparting their beliefs on the students. This is the danger of sensitive belief type topics, that certain beliefs, perspectives, or worse children are marginalized or bullied for their beliefs. Beliefs should be taught at home, but some can be discussed at school when handled appropriately.
However, I believe schools should never promote discrimination and therefore Critical Race Theory should be kept out of schools. There is no place in our schools for racism, discrimination and stereotypes.
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other students? I would need more information regarding what would be reported and to who, as well as how danger is being defined. Everyone in our district should be doing what they can to help keep all our students safe.
Should there be term limits for board members? Yes, I believe getting more people involved in our community is always a positive, as well as providing a consistent stream of fresh perspectives.
What should the district's number one priority be? Creating schools where children of all backgrounds and beliefs are welcomed and empowered to succeed.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election? No
Jamie Johnson
Name: Jamie Johnson
Age: 59
Occupation: Attorney with Lommen Abdo law firm
Family: wife, Jean; three adult children, Lukas, Sarah and Alex; and two grandchildren, Leila, 5 and Jax, 3.
Prior political positions: Three terms on Hudson School Board
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? The primary reason I ran for school board in the first place in 2013 was the division in the community over solving the secondary space needs at the high school and middle school. I wanted to help find a solution that worked for students, staff and the tax-payers.
I think the solution the Board of Education proposed, and the community agreed to, (expansion and remodel) is a long-term solution that provides our students with excellent opportunities for success while in school and beyond.
Public education has done so much for me personally that I feel I still have much more to give to this community. I get great enjoyment from the successes of our school district and I would be honored to be allowed to continue in this capacity.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? I would not personally endorse any mandatory mitigation measures based on recent case trends and the “relaxation” of recommendations from the CDC and public health officials. I think the primary mitigation at this time should be common sense: for folks to stay home if they are symptomatic until asymptomatic or they test negative.
Do you see a need for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward? Yes, one year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson School District implemented a virtual learning academy that allows students with unique learning needs to customize an online or blended learning plan tailored to fit their specific goals. The Hudson Virtual Academy is currently open to students in grades 9-12.
I don’t see the need for this virtual academy changing as we transition from pandemic to endemic, other than possible expansion to younger grades..
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum? Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students? The discretion for teachers should remain where it currently is: the methods of how to teach the approved curriculum. A large district such as Hudson needs consistency in what is being taught to students. We can’t have 14 or 15 sections of third grade science students each being taught a different curriculum.
When it comes to “controversial subjects” the teachers must use their professional discretion and judgment as to whether the subject matter or proposed learning resource is age appropriate. Discussion of such subjects should also be done from multiple viewpoints to avoid what could be perceived as “indoctrination.”
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other students? I support the current laws regarding mandatory reporting by school staff and medical personnel.
Should there be term limits for board members? There is an undeniable learning curve as a member of the school board. It takes nearly one full term just to learn all the parameters of the job and how to perform the duties effectively.
I don’t believe there ought to be state-wide limits because in small, rural communities it can be very difficult to find willing and qualified people to serve in that capacity. Every community is different and what is good for Madison or Milwaukee may not be best for Hammond or Somerset.
If someone is qualified and doing an excellent job, the voters of the community should decide if that person continues in that capacity, not the legislature in Madison.
What should the district's number one priority be? To allocate resources to achieve the best results for every student in the district.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election? None that I am aware of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.