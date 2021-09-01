Hudson schools
Buy Now

Meet the new teachers joining the Hudson School District for the 2021-2022 school year: 

Alexander Mason.jpg
Buy Now

Alexander Mason

Position: Elementary music teacher

Education: UW-Eau Claire

Previous teaching experience: First-time teacher, subbed in various school districts and served as paraprofessional 

Hobbies: Working out, video and board games, playing sports

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

Music and social studies. I liked learning about history and I loved listening and performing music. 

Amanda Whipley.jpg
Buy Now

Amanda Whipley 

Position: High School Instructional Coach

Education: Winona State - B.S. English Education, St. Mary's University - Special Ed certification, UW-Superior- Master's in Educational Administration 

Previous teaching experience: Stoughton High School - English (15 years), River Falls High School - English (4), River Falls High School- Special Education (2)

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy hiking, playing driveway basketball with my family, watching funny TV shows, and writing. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I worked with kids for two summers at a summer camp and it made me realize that I needed to work in a profession that allowed me to encourage kids on a daily basis. 

Andy Kuffel.jpg
Buy Now

Andy Kuffel 

Position: High School Agriculture Science Teacher 

Education: lowa State University Bachelor's Agriculture & Life Science Education, WGU - Master's secondary earth Science 

Previous teaching experience: Tartan High School (1 year), North Scott Junior High (1), Mid Prairie High School (1)

Hobbies/special interests: Visiting family and friends, kayaking, raising honey 

bees, cuddling with my cat while watching Netflix. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

My agriculture teacher in high school inspired me to continue my passion for my career. Leadership, agriculture, science, & teaching are my biggest passions 

Angela Brozak.jpg
Buy Now

Angela Brozak 

Position: Grades 6-8 - Special Education - EBD and cross-categorical Hudson Middle School 

Education: Mankato State University - BS in marketing, econ and business, UW-RF - MSE Elementary Education, Viterbo - sped certif

Previous teaching experience: Baraboo High School (4 years), New Richmond High School (2) 

Hobbies/special interests: Cooking, watching “Downton Abbey,” traveling (to warmer climates) 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

Literature-classic novels. Most of my family is made up of teachers - grandparents, aunts, my siblings 

Arianna Winebauch.jpg
Buy Now

Arianna Winebauch

Position: German teacher

Education: University of Wisconsin La Crosse German education (K-12) 

Previous teaching experience: St Croix Central High and Middle School for 3 years 

Hobbies/special interests: I like to read, hike, watch Hulu/Netflix, and travel. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject in school was band. I really enjoyed marching band and playing the trombone in jazz band. 

Ava Parrish.jpg
Buy Now

Ava Parrish

Position: Cross - Categorical Special Education Teacher 

Education: Bachelor of Arts Education, University of Alaska Southeast 

Previous teaching experience: First year teacher. 

Hobbies/special interests: I love anything active. I have been a swimmer my entire life, and swam for the University of Alaska Fairbanks. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

My favorite skill to teach is emotion recognition and self-regulation skills. My favorite subject was science. My kindergarten teacher inspired me to be a teacher.

Cathy Darley.jpg
Buy Now

Cathy Darley 

Position: Third grade, Hudson Prairie 

Education: Univ of Minnesota, BS. Elementary Ed, Washington State Univ, M. S. Biology 

Previous teaching experience: Rosemount, Minn., 2 years, Omak, Wash (23) Orwell, Vt. (6)

Hobbies/special interests: I am a fiber artist. I have two sheep whose wool I use for spinning and knitting. Hiking, Kayaking, gardening are other interests. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

Science - It made sense, was challenging and fun. 

Derek Fritz.jpg
Buy Now

Derek Fritz

Position: Middle School Band

Education: UW-Eau Claire, Bachelor’s of Music education - instrumental fall 2020 

Previous teaching experience: various Minneapolis private schools in spring 2021 

Hobbies/special interests: Coffee, Running, Marching band, cross country skiing 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

High school band director made me love music and the idea of teaching

Elizabeth Dawson.jpg

Elizabeth Dawson

Position: ESL - Willow River Elementary and Middle School

Education: UWEC - Elementary Ed, Spanish, TESOL 

Previous teaching experience: Rice Lake 2 years and Barron (4)

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, hiking, cooking 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Reading and English - I love escaping into a good book and learning about new people; places, and ideas. 

Emma Pike.jpg
Buy Now

Emma Pike 

Position: 7th Grade World -Studies Teacher at Hudson Middle School 

Education: I got my middle childhood early adolescence degree with an emphasis in Social 

Studies from the University of Wisconsin-EauClaire 

Previous teaching experience: I taught the past 3 years as a 6th-8th Grade English and Social Studies teacher at Montello Junior High 

Hobbies/special interests: I love to play flute and go skiing. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

My kindergarten teacher, Ms. Hibble, inspired me to become a teacher. 

Erin Larson.jpg
Buy Now

Erin Larson

Position: Middle School Math and Science Instructional Coach 

Education: UW-Superior. Math Secondary, UW-River Falls Master's Educational Leadership Principal Curriculum 

Previous teaching experience: Osceola School District 12 years  

Hobbies/special interests: Softball, Reading, Card Games, Cabin 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

Math. It always makes sense in the end, but I LOVE learning is general. 

Fiona Greene.jpg
Buy Now

Fiona Greene 

Position: 7th Grade special education Hudson Middle school

Education: Bachelors Of Education Winona State University 

Previous teaching experience: Menomonie Middle school 1 year, 6th grade social studies 

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy going on hikes, and going to the beach over the summer. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

My favorite subject in school is math. 

Grace Dahm.jpg
Buy Now

Grace Dahm 

Position: 3rd Grade Teacher Willow River 

Education: UW-River Falls Bachelor’s in Elementary Education 

Previous teaching experience: Hillside Elementary New Richmond, 7years 

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, running, being outside 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

I had many great teachers as a kid but my Aunts who are teachers truly inspired me to get into education. 

Grace Heimdahl.jpg
Buy Now

Grace Heimdahl

Position: 10th Grade English Hudson High School 

Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls Bachelor of Science in Broad Field English Education 

Previous teaching experience: This is my first year as an English teacher. I student taught at River Falls High School and assistant taught 4K at Trinity Early Childhood Academy for 3 years

Hobbies/special interests: running, cross country skiing, kayaking, volleyball, reading, cooking/baking 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Art classes were my favorite. In particular, drawing and painting, global arts, and choir

Haley Collum.jpg
Buy Now

Haley Collum (Bohl)

Position: Occupational Therapist at Willow River and Houlton. 

Education: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Master of Science Degree 

Previous teaching experience: New graduate 

Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with friends and family, camping, going for walks, and reading 

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

I have always enjoyed working with children and growing up I liked going to school. Becoming a school or seemed like the perfect combination 

Hannah Heimer.jpg
Buy Now

Hannah Heimer 

Position: Willow River Elementary Art teacher 

Education: BS Art Education at UW-Stout 

Previous teaching experience: Student teaching at Osseo - Fairchild Elementary and Bloomer High School 

Hobbies/special interests: Painting, Ceramics, mystery books, hiking 

What or who inspired you to become an educator?

My high school home ec teacher was the one who encouraged me to look into teaching and my love for art is what solidified my choice. 

Heather Gonzalez.jpg
Buy Now

Heather Gonzalez

Position: 2nd grade at EP Rock 

Education: Cal State Fullerton, Child Development 

Previous teaching experience: MN at MMSA for 2 years 

Hobbies/special interests: working out crafting, hiking with my family 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

I loved math. Math always has an answer to everything and I enjoy figuring it out 

Jen McConnell.jpg
Buy Now

Jen McConcell 

Position: 1st Grade, North Hudson 

Education: Bachelors in History - UC Davis, Masters in Curriculum & Instruction - Chapman University 

Previous teaching experience: 22 years combined in Compton Unified, Morango School District,and Fallbrook. Union Elementary School District 

Hobbies/special interests: Watching/coaching my kids in sports, baking, spending time at the cabin

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

I've always known I wanted to teach. I can remember watching my first grade teacher and taking mental notes about how she read a book aloud or wrote on the chalkboard. But it has been the educators I've worked with the last 22 years who have truly inspired me and helped shape me as an elementary teacher.

Jenna Evenson.jpg
Buy Now

Jenna Evenson

Position: EBD - ABLE teacher at High School 

Education: Bachelor's degree from Winona State University in Sociology and Psychology 

Masters degree from UW-River falls in School Counseling 

Previous teaching experience: 14 years at: Somerset High School as school counselor and 

Alternative Education teacher. 

Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with my husband and two daughters, Rose and Ruby, being outdoors, yoga, thrifting, and interior design. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

The high school counseling office and being a peer helper inspired me to go into education and give back to my community. 

Jenna Rohl.jpg
Buy Now

Jenna Rohl 

Position: E.P. Rock 4th-5th grade resource teacher 

Education: UW-River Falls, Ed-Cate WI 10 sped program 

Previous teaching experience: long-term sub sped elementary Prescott. Resource room middle school teacher Cottage Grove, MN.

Hobbies/special interests: I love the outdoors, hiking, fishing, paddle board and spending time with family 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

Language Arts because I love to read and write. My mom was a teacher many years ago and also just many great teachers as a child. 

Kayla M.jpg
Buy Now

Kayla Montpetit 

Position: Art Teacher - Middle School 

Education: UWRF graduate B.S. in art education with an emphasis in printmaking and photography.

Previous teaching experience: Long-term sub for the 2020-21 year in St. Croix Falls. 

Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy hiking, kayaking and working in my home studio. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Art - hands on learning and visuals really enhanced my material intake. 

Kylie Amundson.jpg
Buy Now

Kylie Amundson 

Position: Hudson Middle School 8th Grade Family and Consumer Science Education 

Education: UW -Stout BS Family and Consumer Science Education, minor Health and Wellness Education 

Previous teaching experience: first year teaching. 

Hobbies/special interests: baking, cooking, being outdoors, playing/coaching volleyball, camping, spending time with family 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

Family and consumer sciences. My mom teaches at Barron High School (FCS) 

Lauren Aderhold.jpg
Buy Now

Lauren Aderhold 

Position: 11th and 12th Grade EBD, Hudson High School 

Education: UW-Eau Claire, major: Special Education, minor:Psychology

Previous teaching experience: Student teaching 

Hobbies/special interests: running, boating, traveling, hikes with my puppy 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

My high school teacher inspired me to be an educator. 

Lindsay Killian.jpg
Buy Now

Lindsay Killian 

Position: Reading teacher 

Education: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 

Previous teaching experience: Douglas County Schools - 4 years. Denver Public Schools (4) 

Hobbies/special interests: outdoors, sports, skating, snowboarding 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Science because of how creative and hands on it is. 

Madison Weingart.jpg
Buy Now

Madison Weingart 

Position: Spanish, grades 7 and 8 at Hudson Middle School 

Education: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Major Spanish Teaching and Latin American 

studies 

Previous teaching experience: First year. 

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, writing, traveling to new places and being with my family. And of course, soccer. Go Barcelona. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

I had amazing Spanish and English teachers that sparked my love of languages and communicating with others. 

Mariah Smith.jpg
Buy Now

Mariah Smith 

Position: 8th grade Math Hudson Middle School 

Education: Indiana State University - Bachelors - Elementary and Special Education with reading and math 

Previous teaching experience: Plainfield, 7 years; Woodbury (3)

Hobbies/special interests: board games, being outside with family 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

My mom and grandma were both educators. 

Matt Liston.jpg
Buy Now

Matt Liston

Position: 4th and 5th Orchestra at Hudson Prairie, EP Rock, Houlton, Willow River and River Crest

Education: Winona State University, BST K-12 Instrumental/Classroom Music Education 

Previous teaching experience: Stillwater Area Public School, 1 year 

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, Running, Cooking, Trivia 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

My favorite subject in school was history (still would be, I suppose). I love learning about where our world came from and how we got to where it is today and history is connected to everything there's always more information to learn 

Melissa Oscanyan.jpg
Buy Now

Melissa Oscanyan 

Position: School Psychologist for Early Childhood programming 

Education: BA in Psychology - Augustana University - Sioux Falls, Masters in Education - UWEC,Education Specialist - UWEC

Previous teaching experience: Most recently, South Washington County Schools in Minnesota. Previous jobs in small districts in western Wisconsin, including Ellsworth and New Richmond

Hobbies/special interests: Reading, traveling, walking/hiking, choral singing. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Psychology class in high school was so interesting I was hooked since then. 

Michelle Calleja.jpg
Buy Now

Michelle Calleja 

Position: 3rd grade, EP Rock 

Education: Elementary Education Bethel university 

Previous teaching experience: New Richmond school district, 6 years 

Hobbies/special interests: Camping, reading, spending time with family 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

ELA - you get lost in other worlds/stories and get to learn through character experiences 

Michelle Kulzer.jpg
Buy Now

Michelle Kulzer 

Position: 4K EP Rock and North Hudson

Education: UW-River Falls Major: Elementary Education. Minor: Early Childhood 

Previous teaching experience: 4K Bethel Highlands Preschool - 6 years, Kindergarten Mounds View District - 3 years 

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, walking my dog, going to the lake, reading with my boys. 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

Creative Writing 

Molly Noel.jpg
Buy Now

Molly Noel (Presler) 

Position: English 9, High School 

Education: University of Mary, Bismarck, N.D., degree in English Education 

Previous teaching experience: I'm brand new. I student-taught in Mandan, N.D. 

Hobbies/special interests: I like to draw/paint. I play the ukulele a little. I can knit a little bit. I like to rollerblade. I love to read, especially in new locations. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

A number of members of my family are educators and it was always so clear how much of an impact educators have. 

Mollie Perrenoud.jpg
Buy Now

Mollie Perrenoud 

Position: Spanish Hudson High School

Education: UW-River Falls Spanish Education (K-12), TESOL (minor)

Previous teaching experience: South St. Paul, Minn., 7 years, Boyceville (1)

Hobbies/special interests: Scrapbooking, makeup baking, anything else related to 

learning more Spanish. (music, books, movies etc.) 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Spanish was my favorite subject because I was able to pick it up quickly. I loved Spanish, so I wanted to share it with others. 

Nathan Gehring.jpg
Buy Now

Nathan Gehring 

Position: School Counselor, High School 

Education: UW-La Crosse, Psychology; Winona State, school counseling 

Previous teaching experience: Osceola High School for 9 years 

Hobbies/special interests: Traveling, Spending time with family, Twins fan, enjoy cooking, trying new restaurants 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? 

Psychology. I enjoy learning about people and why we think the way we do. 

Rebecca Reiche.jpg
Buy Now

Rebecca Reiche 

Position: Special Education Teacher at EP Rock Elementary 

Education: UW-Milwaukee - B.S in Communication Sciences and Disorders, 

SPED certification through Educate -WI 10-Sped Program 

Previous teaching experience: Wausau School District 2 years a in special education 

setting 

Hobbies/special interests: Running, reading, hiking 

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

Reading. I have a love for working with children. 

Sally Piernot.jpg
Buy Now

Sally Piernot 

Position: Prevention Specialist at Middle and High School

Education: UW-Madison BA: English and Anthropology, UW-Madison: Master of Social Work 

Previous teaching experience: New to the schools. I was previously a hospital social worker, interned at Hudson High School last year for my School Social Work License 

Hobbies/special interests: I love reading, sewing and spending times with my husband and 3 kids 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

My favorite subject was English-I've always loved getting lost in a book. 

Samantha Snyder.jpg
Buy Now

Samantha Snyder

Position: K-5 art teacher at River Crest Elementary 

Education: University of Wisconsin Stout, Art Education 

Previous teaching experience: Student teaching in Hammond and Hudson 

Hobbies/special interests: Art, music, cooking. My favorite type of art is printmaking.

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

Art was my favorite subject. My high school language arts teacher inspired me to be an educator because he was extremely supportive and pushed me to reach my goals. 

Samantha Thrane.jpg
Buy Now

Samantha Thrane

Position: ELL at River Crest and Hudson Prairie 

Education: Gustavus Adolphus College Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Latin American, Latinx and Caribbean Studies 

Hobbies/special interests: Traveling, Spending time with family and friends, Photography 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?

Spanish

Sarah Tegtmeier.jpg
Buy Now

Sarah Tegtmeier 

Position: 1st grade teacher, Willow River Elementary 

Education: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Bachelor’s, Augsburg College - teaching 

certification 

Previous teaching experience: New Richmond School District (5 years), Woodbury Leadership Academy (2), Aspen Academy (3) 

Hobbies/special interests: reading, hiking, spending time on the St. Croix and with my family 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

I love building relationships with my students r their families t celebrating' student growth together 

Spencer Rohlinger.jpg
Buy Now

Spencer Rohlinger 

Position: Science - High School (9-12) 

Education: UW-Eau Claire: Bachelor of Science (Biology Education), St. Mary's University of Minnesota: Master of Arts (Education)

Previous teaching experience: Baraboo High School - 7 years 

Hobbies/special interests: Hiking reading movies, getting ice cream, watching sports 

What was your favorite subject in school and why?? 

Science - teachers who were engaging and provided hands-on / real world opportunities 

Stacey Matter.jpg
Buy Now

Stacey Matter 

Position: Hudson High School, STRIVE English and English 10 

Education: Undergraduate- University of Minnesota: English and Coaching; Teaching Licensure - UW-Eau Claire: 6-12 English; Master of Arts - University of St. Thomas: Literary Studies

Previous teaching experience: Language Arts at River Falls High School for 19 years; Additionally dual-credit through UWRF for 2 years 

Hobbies/special interests: Running and weight lifting addict. I love organizing and designing, being a "super fan" for my kids' activities and events, cooking and baking, and spending quality time with family. 

What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

I was inspired to become an educator by my high school swim coach, John Suppon, who was a tech-ed teacher at Eau Claire Memorial. He taught me the value of hard work and mental toughness and showed me how powerful the impact of a positive role model can be. 

Trevor Verdon.jpg
Buy Now

Trevor Verdon 

Position: High School, Business Education 

Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; BBA Management and Minor HR

Viterbo University: Business education 

Previous teaching experience: Student teaching at Onalaska Middle school and Longfellow Middle School

Hobbies/special interests: Working out and living a healthy lifestyle, cheering on my favorite What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Eau Claire opened my eyes to education. 

Tyler Hunter.jpg
Buy Now

Tyler Hunter 

Teaching position: 9-10 EBD High School

Education: UW-Stout, Special Education Cross Categorical 

Previous teaching experience: Laveen, Ariz., 6 years 

Hobbies/special interests: Running, woodworking, football fan (Go Pack)

What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator? 

P.E. If that doesn’t count then probably math. To help become an advocate for kids who need someone in their corner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you