Meet the new teachers joining the Hudson School District for the 2021-2022 school year:
Alexander Mason
Position: Elementary music teacher
Education: UW-Eau Claire
Previous teaching experience: First-time teacher, subbed in various school districts and served as paraprofessional
Hobbies: Working out, video and board games, playing sports
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Music and social studies. I liked learning about history and I loved listening and performing music.
Amanda Whipley
Position: High School Instructional Coach
Education: Winona State - B.S. English Education, St. Mary's University - Special Ed certification, UW-Superior- Master's in Educational Administration
Previous teaching experience: Stoughton High School - English (15 years), River Falls High School - English (4), River Falls High School- Special Education (2)
Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy hiking, playing driveway basketball with my family, watching funny TV shows, and writing.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I worked with kids for two summers at a summer camp and it made me realize that I needed to work in a profession that allowed me to encourage kids on a daily basis.
Andy Kuffel
Position: High School Agriculture Science Teacher
Education: lowa State University Bachelor's Agriculture & Life Science Education, WGU - Master's secondary earth Science
Previous teaching experience: Tartan High School (1 year), North Scott Junior High (1), Mid Prairie High School (1)
Hobbies/special interests: Visiting family and friends, kayaking, raising honey
bees, cuddling with my cat while watching Netflix.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
My agriculture teacher in high school inspired me to continue my passion for my career. Leadership, agriculture, science, & teaching are my biggest passions
Angela Brozak
Position: Grades 6-8 - Special Education - EBD and cross-categorical Hudson Middle School
Education: Mankato State University - BS in marketing, econ and business, UW-RF - MSE Elementary Education, Viterbo - sped certif
Previous teaching experience: Baraboo High School (4 years), New Richmond High School (2)
Hobbies/special interests: Cooking, watching “Downton Abbey,” traveling (to warmer climates)
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
Literature-classic novels. Most of my family is made up of teachers - grandparents, aunts, my siblings
Arianna Winebauch
Position: German teacher
Education: University of Wisconsin La Crosse German education (K-12)
Previous teaching experience: St Croix Central High and Middle School for 3 years
Hobbies/special interests: I like to read, hike, watch Hulu/Netflix, and travel.
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school was band. I really enjoyed marching band and playing the trombone in jazz band.
Ava Parrish
Position: Cross - Categorical Special Education Teacher
Education: Bachelor of Arts Education, University of Alaska Southeast
Previous teaching experience: First year teacher.
Hobbies/special interests: I love anything active. I have been a swimmer my entire life, and swam for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
My favorite skill to teach is emotion recognition and self-regulation skills. My favorite subject was science. My kindergarten teacher inspired me to be a teacher.
Cathy Darley
Position: Third grade, Hudson Prairie
Education: Univ of Minnesota, BS. Elementary Ed, Washington State Univ, M. S. Biology
Previous teaching experience: Rosemount, Minn., 2 years, Omak, Wash (23) Orwell, Vt. (6)
Hobbies/special interests: I am a fiber artist. I have two sheep whose wool I use for spinning and knitting. Hiking, Kayaking, gardening are other interests.
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Science - It made sense, was challenging and fun.
Derek Fritz
Position: Middle School Band
Education: UW-Eau Claire, Bachelor’s of Music education - instrumental fall 2020
Previous teaching experience: various Minneapolis private schools in spring 2021
Hobbies/special interests: Coffee, Running, Marching band, cross country skiing
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
High school band director made me love music and the idea of teaching
Elizabeth Dawson
Position: ESL - Willow River Elementary and Middle School
Education: UWEC - Elementary Ed, Spanish, TESOL
Previous teaching experience: Rice Lake 2 years and Barron (4)
Hobbies/special interests: Reading, hiking, cooking
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Reading and English - I love escaping into a good book and learning about new people; places, and ideas.
Emma Pike
Position: 7th Grade World -Studies Teacher at Hudson Middle School
Education: I got my middle childhood early adolescence degree with an emphasis in Social
Studies from the University of Wisconsin-EauClaire
Previous teaching experience: I taught the past 3 years as a 6th-8th Grade English and Social Studies teacher at Montello Junior High
Hobbies/special interests: I love to play flute and go skiing.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
My kindergarten teacher, Ms. Hibble, inspired me to become a teacher.
Erin Larson
Position: Middle School Math and Science Instructional Coach
Education: UW-Superior. Math Secondary, UW-River Falls Master's Educational Leadership Principal Curriculum
Previous teaching experience: Osceola School District 12 years
Hobbies/special interests: Softball, Reading, Card Games, Cabin
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Math. It always makes sense in the end, but I LOVE learning is general.
Fiona Greene
Position: 7th Grade special education Hudson Middle school
Education: Bachelors Of Education Winona State University
Previous teaching experience: Menomonie Middle school 1 year, 6th grade social studies
Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy going on hikes, and going to the beach over the summer.
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school is math.
Grace Dahm
Position: 3rd Grade Teacher Willow River
Education: UW-River Falls Bachelor’s in Elementary Education
Previous teaching experience: Hillside Elementary New Richmond, 7years
Hobbies/special interests: Reading, running, being outside
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I had many great teachers as a kid but my Aunts who are teachers truly inspired me to get into education.
Grace Heimdahl
Position: 10th Grade English Hudson High School
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls Bachelor of Science in Broad Field English Education
Previous teaching experience: This is my first year as an English teacher. I student taught at River Falls High School and assistant taught 4K at Trinity Early Childhood Academy for 3 years
Hobbies/special interests: running, cross country skiing, kayaking, volleyball, reading, cooking/baking
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Art classes were my favorite. In particular, drawing and painting, global arts, and choir
Haley Collum (Bohl)
Position: Occupational Therapist at Willow River and Houlton.
Education: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Master of Science Degree
Previous teaching experience: New graduate
Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with friends and family, camping, going for walks, and reading
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I have always enjoyed working with children and growing up I liked going to school. Becoming a school or seemed like the perfect combination
Hannah Heimer
Position: Willow River Elementary Art teacher
Education: BS Art Education at UW-Stout
Previous teaching experience: Student teaching at Osseo - Fairchild Elementary and Bloomer High School
Hobbies/special interests: Painting, Ceramics, mystery books, hiking
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
My high school home ec teacher was the one who encouraged me to look into teaching and my love for art is what solidified my choice.
Heather Gonzalez
Position: 2nd grade at EP Rock
Education: Cal State Fullerton, Child Development
Previous teaching experience: MN at MMSA for 2 years
Hobbies/special interests: working out crafting, hiking with my family
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
I loved math. Math always has an answer to everything and I enjoy figuring it out
Jen McConcell
Position: 1st Grade, North Hudson
Education: Bachelors in History - UC Davis, Masters in Curriculum & Instruction - Chapman University
Previous teaching experience: 22 years combined in Compton Unified, Morango School District,and Fallbrook. Union Elementary School District
Hobbies/special interests: Watching/coaching my kids in sports, baking, spending time at the cabin
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I've always known I wanted to teach. I can remember watching my first grade teacher and taking mental notes about how she read a book aloud or wrote on the chalkboard. But it has been the educators I've worked with the last 22 years who have truly inspired me and helped shape me as an elementary teacher.
Jenna Evenson
Position: EBD - ABLE teacher at High School
Education: Bachelor's degree from Winona State University in Sociology and Psychology
Masters degree from UW-River falls in School Counseling
Previous teaching experience: 14 years at: Somerset High School as school counselor and
Alternative Education teacher.
Hobbies/special interests: Spending time with my husband and two daughters, Rose and Ruby, being outdoors, yoga, thrifting, and interior design.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
The high school counseling office and being a peer helper inspired me to go into education and give back to my community.
Jenna Rohl
Position: E.P. Rock 4th-5th grade resource teacher
Education: UW-River Falls, Ed-Cate WI 10 sped program
Previous teaching experience: long-term sub sped elementary Prescott. Resource room middle school teacher Cottage Grove, MN.
Hobbies/special interests: I love the outdoors, hiking, fishing, paddle board and spending time with family
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
Language Arts because I love to read and write. My mom was a teacher many years ago and also just many great teachers as a child.
Kayla Montpetit
Position: Art Teacher - Middle School
Education: UWRF graduate B.S. in art education with an emphasis in printmaking and photography.
Previous teaching experience: Long-term sub for the 2020-21 year in St. Croix Falls.
Hobbies/special interests: I enjoy hiking, kayaking and working in my home studio.
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Art - hands on learning and visuals really enhanced my material intake.
Kylie Amundson
Position: Hudson Middle School 8th Grade Family and Consumer Science Education
Education: UW -Stout BS Family and Consumer Science Education, minor Health and Wellness Education
Previous teaching experience: first year teaching.
Hobbies/special interests: baking, cooking, being outdoors, playing/coaching volleyball, camping, spending time with family
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
Family and consumer sciences. My mom teaches at Barron High School (FCS)
Lauren Aderhold
Position: 11th and 12th Grade EBD, Hudson High School
Education: UW-Eau Claire, major: Special Education, minor:Psychology
Previous teaching experience: Student teaching
Hobbies/special interests: running, boating, traveling, hikes with my puppy
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
My high school teacher inspired me to be an educator.
Lindsay Killian
Position: Reading teacher
Education: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Previous teaching experience: Douglas County Schools - 4 years. Denver Public Schools (4)
Hobbies/special interests: outdoors, sports, skating, snowboarding
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Science because of how creative and hands on it is.
Madison Weingart
Position: Spanish, grades 7 and 8 at Hudson Middle School
Education: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Major Spanish Teaching and Latin American
studies
Previous teaching experience: First year.
Hobbies/special interests: Reading, writing, traveling to new places and being with my family. And of course, soccer. Go Barcelona.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I had amazing Spanish and English teachers that sparked my love of languages and communicating with others.
Mariah Smith
Position: 8th grade Math Hudson Middle School
Education: Indiana State University - Bachelors - Elementary and Special Education with reading and math
Previous teaching experience: Plainfield, 7 years; Woodbury (3)
Hobbies/special interests: board games, being outside with family
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
My mom and grandma were both educators.
Matt Liston
Position: 4th and 5th Orchestra at Hudson Prairie, EP Rock, Houlton, Willow River and River Crest
Education: Winona State University, BST K-12 Instrumental/Classroom Music Education
Previous teaching experience: Stillwater Area Public School, 1 year
Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, Running, Cooking, Trivia
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school was history (still would be, I suppose). I love learning about where our world came from and how we got to where it is today and history is connected to everything there's always more information to learn
Melissa Oscanyan
Position: School Psychologist for Early Childhood programming
Education: BA in Psychology - Augustana University - Sioux Falls, Masters in Education - UWEC,Education Specialist - UWEC
Previous teaching experience: Most recently, South Washington County Schools in Minnesota. Previous jobs in small districts in western Wisconsin, including Ellsworth and New Richmond
Hobbies/special interests: Reading, traveling, walking/hiking, choral singing.
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Psychology class in high school was so interesting I was hooked since then.
Michelle Calleja
Position: 3rd grade, EP Rock
Education: Elementary Education Bethel university
Previous teaching experience: New Richmond school district, 6 years
Hobbies/special interests: Camping, reading, spending time with family
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
ELA - you get lost in other worlds/stories and get to learn through character experiences
Michelle Kulzer
Position: 4K EP Rock and North Hudson
Education: UW-River Falls Major: Elementary Education. Minor: Early Childhood
Previous teaching experience: 4K Bethel Highlands Preschool - 6 years, Kindergarten Mounds View District - 3 years
Hobbies/special interests: Hiking, walking my dog, going to the lake, reading with my boys.
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Creative Writing
Molly Noel (Presler)
Position: English 9, High School
Education: University of Mary, Bismarck, N.D., degree in English Education
Previous teaching experience: I'm brand new. I student-taught in Mandan, N.D.
Hobbies/special interests: I like to draw/paint. I play the ukulele a little. I can knit a little bit. I like to rollerblade. I love to read, especially in new locations.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
A number of members of my family are educators and it was always so clear how much of an impact educators have.
Mollie Perrenoud
Position: Spanish Hudson High School
Education: UW-River Falls Spanish Education (K-12), TESOL (minor)
Previous teaching experience: South St. Paul, Minn., 7 years, Boyceville (1)
Hobbies/special interests: Scrapbooking, makeup baking, anything else related to
learning more Spanish. (music, books, movies etc.)
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Spanish was my favorite subject because I was able to pick it up quickly. I loved Spanish, so I wanted to share it with others.
Nathan Gehring
Position: School Counselor, High School
Education: UW-La Crosse, Psychology; Winona State, school counseling
Previous teaching experience: Osceola High School for 9 years
Hobbies/special interests: Traveling, Spending time with family, Twins fan, enjoy cooking, trying new restaurants
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Psychology. I enjoy learning about people and why we think the way we do.
Rebecca Reiche
Position: Special Education Teacher at EP Rock Elementary
Education: UW-Milwaukee - B.S in Communication Sciences and Disorders,
SPED certification through Educate -WI 10-Sped Program
Previous teaching experience: Wausau School District 2 years a in special education
setting
Hobbies/special interests: Running, reading, hiking
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
Reading. I have a love for working with children.
Sally Piernot
Position: Prevention Specialist at Middle and High School
Education: UW-Madison BA: English and Anthropology, UW-Madison: Master of Social Work
Previous teaching experience: New to the schools. I was previously a hospital social worker, interned at Hudson High School last year for my School Social Work License
Hobbies/special interests: I love reading, sewing and spending times with my husband and 3 kids
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject was English-I've always loved getting lost in a book.
Samantha Snyder
Position: K-5 art teacher at River Crest Elementary
Education: University of Wisconsin Stout, Art Education
Previous teaching experience: Student teaching in Hammond and Hudson
Hobbies/special interests: Art, music, cooking. My favorite type of art is printmaking.
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
Art was my favorite subject. My high school language arts teacher inspired me to be an educator because he was extremely supportive and pushed me to reach my goals.
Samantha Thrane
Position: ELL at River Crest and Hudson Prairie
Education: Gustavus Adolphus College Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Latin American, Latinx and Caribbean Studies
Hobbies/special interests: Traveling, Spending time with family and friends, Photography
What was your favorite subject in school and why?
Spanish
Sarah Tegtmeier
Position: 1st grade teacher, Willow River Elementary
Education: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Bachelor’s, Augsburg College - teaching
certification
Previous teaching experience: New Richmond School District (5 years), Woodbury Leadership Academy (2), Aspen Academy (3)
Hobbies/special interests: reading, hiking, spending time on the St. Croix and with my family
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I love building relationships with my students r their families t celebrating' student growth together
Spencer Rohlinger
Position: Science - High School (9-12)
Education: UW-Eau Claire: Bachelor of Science (Biology Education), St. Mary's University of Minnesota: Master of Arts (Education)
Previous teaching experience: Baraboo High School - 7 years
Hobbies/special interests: Hiking reading movies, getting ice cream, watching sports
What was your favorite subject in school and why??
Science - teachers who were engaging and provided hands-on / real world opportunities
Stacey Matter
Position: Hudson High School, STRIVE English and English 10
Education: Undergraduate- University of Minnesota: English and Coaching; Teaching Licensure - UW-Eau Claire: 6-12 English; Master of Arts - University of St. Thomas: Literary Studies
Previous teaching experience: Language Arts at River Falls High School for 19 years; Additionally dual-credit through UWRF for 2 years
Hobbies/special interests: Running and weight lifting addict. I love organizing and designing, being a "super fan" for my kids' activities and events, cooking and baking, and spending quality time with family.
What or who inspired you to become an educator?
I was inspired to become an educator by my high school swim coach, John Suppon, who was a tech-ed teacher at Eau Claire Memorial. He taught me the value of hard work and mental toughness and showed me how powerful the impact of a positive role model can be.
Trevor Verdon
Position: High School, Business Education
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; BBA Management and Minor HR
Viterbo University: Business education
Previous teaching experience: Student teaching at Onalaska Middle school and Longfellow Middle School
Hobbies/special interests: Working out and living a healthy lifestyle, cheering on my favorite What or who inspired you to become an educator?
Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Eau Claire opened my eyes to education.
Tyler Hunter
Teaching position: 9-10 EBD High School
Education: UW-Stout, Special Education Cross Categorical
Previous teaching experience: Laveen, Ariz., 6 years
Hobbies/special interests: Running, woodworking, football fan (Go Pack)
What was your favorite subject in school and why? What or who inspired you to become an educator?
P.E. If that doesn’t count then probably math. To help become an advocate for kids who need someone in their corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.