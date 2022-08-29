Get to know the incoming staff in the Hudson School District.
David Braun
Position: Hudson High School ninth grade world connections and elective World War II.
Education: University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I was inspired to become an educator by my mom, a third grade teacher, and high school English teache
Nick Borisch
Position: Hudson High School chemistry and AP physics II.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject in school was always physics. It’s always been a passion of mine to understand what’s happening in our universe and why.
Lucas Steffes
Position: Hudson High School ninth through twelfth Project Lead the Way, forensic science, physical science.
Education: University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
What was your favorite subject in school? In college my favorite subjects were immunology and analytical chemistry.
Kristy Coleman
Position: Houlton Elementary fifth grade teacher.
Education: Minot State University North Dakota.
What was your favorite subject in school? Creative writing was my favorite subject. I was inspired to become an educator by my sixth grade teacher and my little brother.
Karen Pesik
Position: Hudson Prairie Elementary kindergarten teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My second grade teacher inspired me to become an educator. I try daily to model her caring, compassionate love of teaching in my classroom with all of my kids.
Kathryn Ross
Position: Willow River Elementary kindergarten through fifth grade special education.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? The students I worked with as a paraprofessional inspired me to become an educator. Co-regulating and getting students to learn those skills and advocate for their needs and voice. Plus they make me laugh.
Tara Richert
Position: Hudson High School ninth grade physical education and health.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite was physical education because I am a very active person and I love playing sports.
Roxanne Hable
Position: Hudson Middle School sixth grade special education.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls; master’s in teaching and learning from University of St. Mary’s.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was reading. I was inspired by Nell Kaiser, my middle school humanities teacher.
Luke Sawtell
Position: Hudson High School grade nine through twelve culinary arts.
Education: Le Cordon Bleu, culinary arts.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subjects were the natural sciences. I have always enjoyed the outdoors and how the world works together. That relates a lot to cooking and the connection between people and nature.
Sam Cutter
Position: Hudson Middle School band.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I was inspired to be an educator by my fifth grade band teacher. She was so helpful and kind.
Julia Kaeding
Position: Hudson High School British and American literature.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My AP lit teacher and forensics coach inspired me.
Jonathan “JB” Blake
Teaching Position: Hudson High School tenth grade cross-categorical special education.
Education: Finlandia University; master’s from Kansas State University.
What was your favorite subject in school? Physics was my favorite subject. Even though I hadn’t historically loved math-based classes, our teacher went above and beyond the call of duty to make his STEM class open and accessible to all students through activities that I still remember fondly today.
Joseph Maes
Teaching Position: Hudson Middle School seventh grade history.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was history. I loved learning about the world.
Quinn Zacharias
Position: River Crest Elementary fourth grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I was inspired by some of the amazing teachers I had in high school.
Kennedy Rusk
Position: Houlton Elementary first grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I was inspired to become a teacher by my mom. She has been in education for over 20 years.
Rita Martini
Position: EP Rock Elementary kindergarten.
Education: Winona State University.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My children inspired me to become an educator.
Hali Tasler
Position: Hudson High School grades ninth through twelfth math and computer science.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was math, it allowed you to approach problems many different ways but still had an answer that you could check to see if it was correct.
Erin Bockelman
Teaching Position: Hudson High School speech language.
Education: University of Iowa.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My favorite subjects were biology and microbiology. My work in a child development lab and an Autism start up inspired me to go into speech therapy.
Amber Hargesheimer
Position: Hudson High School tenth grade English and creative writing.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Masters of Education at Western Governors University.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? It is a dream come true to be teaching alongside some of the same educators who inspired me to be a teacher. English has always been my favorite subject. I love how you can be creative and connect with people through writing. My English teachers made me feel confident and capable of doing anything I set my mind to.
Madelyn Kapheim
Position: Willow River Elementary grades kindergarten through fifth grade art.
Education: University of Minnesota.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? Art! My high school ceramics teacher inspired me to become an educator.
Sara Heile
Position: North Hudson Elementary fourth grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My high school science teacher inspired me to become an educator. He sat down with me after every test and really wanted to help me succeed, even though school was hard for me.
Zoe Welnetz
Position: Hudson Middle School seventh grade language arts.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject in school was Language Arts. I love exploring the worlds reading can take you.
Thyme Masters
Teaching Position: Hudson Middle School eighth grade science.
Education: Northland College.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was math because it was fun to proceed logically through multi-step processes.
Annie Fredlund
Position: Willow River Elementary first grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My mom inspired me to be a teacher. She teaches second grade in Minnesota.
Daisy Stengl
Teaching Position: Willow River Elementary fourth grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject in school was English because I loved to read and write.
Anna Petersen
Position: Hudson High School eleventh grade American literature.
Education: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Post baccalaureate secondary education at Viterbo University.
Brett Weinfurter
Position: Hudson High School business teacher.
Education: Undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout; masters in career and technical education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I always enjoyed marketing and business classes and I wanted to do something with my life that would benefit others. I also want to help others better themselves.
Maddie Sacks
Position: Elementary Schools fourth and fifth grade orchestra teacher.
Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I was inspired to become an educator after seeing the way music can affect people and bring them together.
Sarah Plattes
Position: Hudson Middle School math interventionist.
Education: Undergraduate degree from Northwestern College; Master’s in curriculum and instruction from Peru State College.
What was your favorite subject in school? Math was and is my favorite subject because I like solving puzzles.
Daphne Kroells
Position: North Hudson Elementary first grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was math. I am good with numbers and enjoy solving challenging problems.
Blayze Wood
Teaching Position: Hudson High School math teacher.
Education: Western Governors University.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My grandfather is also a math teacher and he has always been an inspiration to me.
Sydney Rabata
Position: Houlton Elementary kindergarten through fifth grade music and kindergarten through second grade coding.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My high school choir teacher inspired me to become a teacher because she pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me find new passions.
Katherine Langdon
Teaching Position: Hudson High School 18-21 transition program.
Education: Undergraduate degree from Carthage College; master’s at St. Mary’s University.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I was inspired by working with special education peers through high school.
Melissa Miller
Position: EP Rock Elementary grades kindergarten through fifth grade English as a second language.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls; Edgewood College; Viterbo University; master’s in education administration in progress at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? When I was in middle school, we had an influx of EL students with little support. It became my goal to ensure that everyone had access to school and an education.
Diane Mertens
Position: Hudson High School ninth grade special education.
Education: Undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University; masters from Minot State University.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My high school teacher, Mr. Wylde, inspired me to become an educator and connect with students.
Lisa Schmidt
Position: Hudson Middle School eighth grade American history.
Education: Undergraduate degree in University of Wisconsin-Madison; Master’s of Education from St. Mary’s University.
What was your favorite subject in school? History was my favorite subject. I always loved learning about the past-people and events, and how they influenced who we are today.
Piper Shaw
Position: EP Rock and Willow River music teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was global history because I got to learn about cultures that were new to me and grow an appreciation for how others live.
Pia Freeman
Position: River Crest Elementary fifth grade teacher.
Education: Master of elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I was inspired to be an educator by Ms. Comeford, my high school French teacher. She encouraged me to explore and travel. I became a teacher because I enjoy working with children.
Hannah Bokor
Position: EP Rock Elementary fifth grade teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? My mom inspired me to become a teacher.
Melissa Visger
Position: North Hudson Elementary 4K.
Education: Undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior; masters in education from Baker University.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? Fourth grade was my favorite year in school. My teacher was inspiring and absolutely wonderful. He inspired me to be a teacher.
Jaimie Palbicki
Position: Hudson High School choir.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was music or science. I love creating and knowing the why behind things.
Adam Tulkki
Position: Willow River Elementary music.
Education: Undergraduate degree from Luther College; master’s of education from the University of St. Thomas.
What was your favorite subject in school? I enjoy most subjects, which is why elementary music is a great fit for me. In music class we regularly sing, play instruments, move to music, listen to music, and make connections to history, culture, language, math, science and more. It’s a great area for connections.
Paula Monical
Position: Hudson Middle School sixth grade special education.
Education: Brigham Young University-Idaho.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? Jim Schreiber, a former Hudson special educator (now the owner of Plantables) inspired me with his passion for education for all students.
Brandon Tilkens
Position: Hudson High School school psychologist.
Education: Undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Masters of science and education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I have always wanted to help kids and be an advocate for those who may need one.
Ashley Larson
Position: Houlton Elementary special education.
Education: Associates in early childhood from Northwood’s Technical College; undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls; working on masters in special education at University of Wisconsin-Superior.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was math. My second grade teacher Mrs. Willert inspired me by taking time away from her schedule to have lunch with us, help us and show us we were loved.
Kathryn Rhutasel
Position: Hudson High School tenth grade English.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject in school was music. Specifically, band, jazz and orchestra.
Alan Linehan
Teaching Position: EP Rock Elementary third grade.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What was your favorite subject in school? Science was my favorite subject. I enjoyed the hands-on experiments and learning how things worked.
Madison Bergmann
Position: River Crest Elementary fifth grade teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
What or who inspired you to become an educator? I have wanted to be a teacher since I was in kindergarten. All of my teachers along the way helped to foster that dream.
Ashlei Hansel
Position: Hudson Middle School sixth grade special education.
Education: University of Wisconsin - Whitewater; Cardinal Stritch, masters in educational leadership.
What was your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject was history. The stories can transport your mind to another time.
Paulette Spafford
Position: River Crest Elementary second grade.
Education: Undergraduate degree from the University of California-Santa Barbara; masters in teaching from the St. Mary’s University.
What was your favorite subject in school? I loved all history classes. Learning about the past, exploring our human journey has always captivated me, and still does.