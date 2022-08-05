2021 Star Prairie royalty

Star Prairie's 2021 Royal Court includes (back) Mataya Grimm, Uli Bilyakovska, Izzie Perry; (middle) Natalie Shypulski, Danica Wold, Bailey Kuehn; (front) Elicia Berg and Adisyn Pitzen. 

The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. 

This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and festivals. They also volunteered in November at the Crowning Achievements pageant,  twice at Feed My Starving Children, with the New Richmond Centre, the Kiwanis Club and the Star Prairie Lions Easter events.

Miss Star Prairie Izzie Perry and Miss Star Prairie Princess Mataya Grimm also spent a weekend in St. Paul for the Winter Carnival’s visiting ambassador weekend. Most recently they traveled to St. Paul for the Saints Sparkle Night and to Minneapolis for the Minnesota Twins Sparkle Night. 

Past princesses or candidates are welcome to run again until they age out of their group or are crowned a “Miss.”

2022 Star Prairie royalty candidates

Little Miss, Junior Miss, Miss Star Prairie and princesses are chosen based on interviews, where candidates have the chance to highlight accomplishments and community activities. Tiny Miss is chosen at random.  

