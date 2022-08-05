The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court.
This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and festivals. They also volunteered in November at the Crowning Achievements pageant, twice at Feed My Starving Children, with the New Richmond Centre, the Kiwanis Club and the Star Prairie Lions Easter events.
Miss Star Prairie Izzie Perry and Miss Star Prairie Princess Mataya Grimm also spent a weekend in St. Paul for the Winter Carnival’s visiting ambassador weekend. Most recently they traveled to St. Paul for the Saints Sparkle Night and to Minneapolis for the Minnesota Twins Sparkle Night.
Past princesses or candidates are welcome to run again until they age out of their group or are crowned a “Miss.”
1 of 7
Mataya Grimm
Mataya Grimm, candidate for Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by Reflections Hair Salon.
Mataya Grimm, candidate for Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by Reflections Hair Salon.
Submitted
Bailey Kuehn
Bailey Kuehn, candidate for Junior Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by Star Prairie Sports Bar.
Submitted
Grace Marinac
Grace Marinac, candidate for Junior Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by Cedar Lake Speedway.
Submitted
Lacy Lindus
Lacy Lindus, candidate for Junior Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by Star Prairie Barber Shop.
Submitted
Mackenzey Kuehn
Mackenzey Kuehn, candidate for Little Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by Main Street Pizza.
Submitted
Adisyn Pitzen
Adisyn Pitzen, candidate for Little Miss Star Prairie is sponsored by Apple River Inn.
Submitted
Kelsey Nelson
Kelsey Nelson, candidate for Tiny Miss Star Prairie, is sponsored by friendly Bar and Grill.
Submitted
Little Miss, Junior Miss, Miss Star Prairie and princesses are chosen based on interviews, where candidates have the chance to highlight accomplishments and community activities. Tiny Miss is chosen at random.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.