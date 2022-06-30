St. Croix County and the town of Hudson are holding a public involvement meeting to discuss the County A and McCutcheon Road Intersection Improvement Project. The meeting will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at Hudson Town Hall, 980 County Road A.
The project proposes a roundabout at the intersection of County Highway A and McCutcheon Road. This meeting seeks input on the identified needs, proposed improvements and real estate needs for the project. Adjacent property owners and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this meeting.
How to Participate
Individuals can learn more about this project and provide input at the meeting on July 13. Copies of the project handout, comment form and displays will also be available for general viewing at Hudson's Town Hall. Contact the town clerk for office hours to view the information. The clerk can be contacted at 715-386-4263 and clerk@hudsonwi.town.
Purpose of this Project
The purpose of the proposed project is to address operational and safety concerns at the County A and McCutcheon Road intersection by modifying the intersection into a roundabout.
The project is currently scheduled to begin in early summer of 2024 and is expected to be completed by early fall of 2024.
The County A and McCutcheon Road intersection will be closed to thru traffic during construction. Local access will be maintained to all properties. A detour route will be provided.
