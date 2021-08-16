Hudson Council
The Hudson Common Council will meet for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Council members will hear a presentation from the Wisconsin DOT on a proposed maintenance of the Carmichael Road bridge over I-94.
The council will also review its massage business ordinance, consider conditional use permits and final plats for Hudson Physicians, discuss final development plans for Bouchea Apartments and more.
Council members will end the meeting with a closed session on North Hudson Water Service Agreement updates.
See a full agenda on the city of Hudson website.
Downtown construction update
Construction continues on Highway 35 through Hudson and North Hudson.
This week crews will be completing milling between Lolo’s driveway and Coulee Road.
Southbound traffic will continue to be detoured to First street with northbound traffic shifted into those lanes through the downtown area. Access to side streets east of Second Street will be restricted.
Crews will be working on curb and parking lanes between Division and Vine streets.
Updates are posted weekly on the city of Hudson website.
COVID cases
The total number of COVID-19 cases in St. Croix County since the start of the pandemic has crossed the 10,000 mark.
The 7-day average of people testing positive was at 21%. There are currently 6 people hospitalized.
The county is currently experiencing high levels of transmission. County Public Health recommends universal indoor masking for all regardless of vaccination status.
Vaccination rates for the county are just under the 50% mark. Currently 49% of residents have completed a vaccine series.
Information is updated regularly on the COVID-19 dashboard.
New Richmond Property Revaluations
If New Richmond residents want to talk to an assessor about their new value, they can make an appointment online at accurate assessor.com or by calling 920-749-8098.
Residents have until 48 hours before the Sept. 15 Board of Review meeting to resolve any issues with the assessor’s office.
