Michaels will open a store front in Hudson this summer. 

Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor in North America, announced it will open a new location in Hudson this summer.

Located in the Target Center, 2321 Coulee Road, the new store will be a sleeker, simpler Michaels featuring self-checkout registers, a custom framing center and a curated assortment of supplies. 

Michaels will host a hiring event on Saturday, April 22, noon to 4 p.m., at Seek Staffing, 805 Dominion Drive in Hudson, to begin to build its team. At the event, Michaels will look to fill up to 30 temporary store set up and services positions. 

To celebrate, Michaels will welcome the community to the store’s grand opening event following its soft opening expected in the coming months.

Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites and more at this fun-filled event. 

