Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stumped in New Richmond Tuesday afternoon as part of a six stop blitz one week before the election.
Michels stuck to his well-rehearsed script slamming incumbent Governor Tony Evers on taxes, crime and education.
“They know they have a weak candidate. They know they’re on the wrong side of the issues.
What do I mean? Inflation is up. Crime is up. Education test scores are down and your 401(k) value is down as well … No one can say that they are better off now than they were 4 years ago,” Michels said.
Michels equated the $5.8 billion revenue surplus in Madison with overtaxation and promised to put “more money in people’s pockets by doing massive tax reform.”
“Tony Evers is running around bragging like it's a good thing. As a fiscally conservative frugal businessman, I think it's an awful thing. That’s your money. You worked hard for that money.You’re over taxed and I want to put it back in your pocket so you can spend it on goods and services that you want, that benefit you and your family,” said Michels.
Michels claimed that Governor Evers pledged to “cut in half the prison population in Wisconsin” and that he was well on his way having “released over 1000 convicted felons on early parole.”
Michels added that among the 1000 felons were 300 convicted murderers including “cop killers and 44 child rapists.”
Michels associated the crime wave with the defund the police movement and a deliberate effort by “Joe Biden and his liberal cronies in Washington DC and Tony Evers and his liberal cronies in Madison to tear down the fabric of our society.”
Michels promised to support the police and restore law and order.
“I’m going to back the blue. I’m going to stand with the men and women in law enforcement. And these catch and release DA’s that are letting these bad guys out on the street the next day, I’m going to fire them,” Michels said.
Citing lower test scores, the failure of public education to listen to parents and indoctrinating students rather than teaching them, Michels pledged to reform education through universal school choice.
Michels claimed that student scores on the Wisconsin Forward exam and National Achievement Test (NAT) continue to go down while students at nine schools scored a zero on the reading comprehension test.
“Not a single student in the entire school can read,” Michels claimed.
Michels characterized school boards as “educrats” claiming to be “smarter than you” when parents show up to challenge what they are teaching and how they are teaching it.
“They’re not teaching. They’re indoctrinating,” Michels said.
Michels said the answer to better education is universal school choice, allowing parents to choose where their tuition dollars go.
“We are going to do universal school choice. We’re going to empower parents. Those tuition dollars will go with their sons and daughters to the school of their choice. Now they're going to have to listen to their customers, which are families and taxpayers. We are going to stop the CRT and get back to the ABCs,” Michels said.
Michels believes in election integrity and the way to get there is to pass the laws that Governor Evers vetoed.
“We’re going to stop the zuckerbucks, stop the ballot harvesting, stop the indefinitely confined status, and we will get election integrity here in the state of Wisconsin,” Michels said. ”After I’m governor, 2 years from now. 4 years from now, 6 years from now, nobody is ever going to be asking these questions about the elections. I give you my oath.”
Michels characterized recent television ads as slander and dispelled the claims of sexual harassment against his company, Michels Corporation, by providing the numbers.
“Five allegations over the 62 year history of the company and zero have been proven true. We have over 8000 employees. I’ll let you decide, if you think 5 is a good number or bad, I’m not going to say anything,” Michels said. “We’ve reached a new low in politics.The liberal woke left will stop at nothing to win this thing.”
Questions:
Do you have a plan for sharing that 2.5 billion dollars in extra revenue?
“What we’re going to use that for is the things that are important to the people of WI. Number one, we need to fight inflation so we’re going to do tax reform. Number two, we’re going to have more money for law enforcement and number three, as governor, I’m going to have more money than any other governor for education. That’s what the priorities are for the people of WI. I’m a common sense leader. I listen to the people and that’s what we’re going to use that excess money for.
One of the big issues around here has been recruitment for firefighters and police officers, it’s been thin pickings. How do you solve that?
There are a lot of young men and women that are wired to want to become police officers or firefighters. But right now there is a culture in this state, in America, where people are questioning whether they want to do that. We’re going to flip the switch. We are going to make it okay and desirable again for young men and women to go into law enforcement, to become firefighters and also teachers. Teaches are fearful right now because there’s lack of discipline in the classroom and lack of discipline in the hallways. So we’re going to get back the rule of order in WI. We’re going to support the people that are doing the primary role in government and that is law enforcement, firefighting and teaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.