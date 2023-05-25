New Richmond Mayor Jim Zajkowski, Community Development Director Beth Thmpson and Chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich were among a collection of community leaders to welcome Midco and CEO Ben Dold at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 18.
“New Richmond is the fastest growing city in St. Croix County. With that, we have a lot of new residences, apartments, commercial and industrial going on and what they all want is high speed internet. That’s the key,” Zajkowski said.
Based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midco is one of the leading providers of state-of-the-art fiber-to-the-premises broadband networks serving 450 communities across Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The New Richmond project is valued at $12 million dollars and is expected to take two years to complete.
“Starting this month, Midco will be building out a state-of-the-art fiber-to-the-premises network within the city of New Richmond,” Dold said. “It’s part of a broader expansion into St. Croix County where we’re going to be connecting 10,000 homes and businesses to that best in class network.”
The network Midco plans to build in the city consists of 5GB symmetrical service downstream and upstream delivered as a fiber-to-the-premise installation.
“We will be connecting up neighborhoods as we build them,” Dold said.
Midco has established a reputation for giving back to the communities they invest in.
Kreibich, just back from a regional meeting of chamber leaders in Sioux Falls, told the audience, Midco ads were everywhere on TV.
“I memorized your tagline, ‘It’s a part of who we are,” Kreibixh said.
Dold reinforced Kreibich’s impression.
“Midco believes in being a force for good in the communities that we serve and that starts by partnering with local city leaders and staff and local business leaders in the community.”
