Despite months of controversy, Mike Kappers remains the village president of Somerset after the Wisconsin Attorney General decided not to investigate a verified complaint about his residency status.
In the April 4 election, Kappers defeated the incumbent, Doug Lahde, 428-322, according to St. Croix County’s unofficial results. Even so, Kappers faced efforts to prevent him from being seated as village president due to a dispute over his residency status, culminating at a special village board meeting on April 11.
At the meeting, in a crowded village hall with ample police presence, the Somerset Village Board of Trustees had a decision to make — one without precedent in Wisconsin.
“Somerset had its own little, like, mini January 6,” Village Trustee Brandon Krohn said.
Based on an opinion letter from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, the board decided to hold a hearing to determine whether Kappers was eligible to hold office — after he won the election.
This dilemma was not the first of Somerset’s recent troubles with elected officials.
On Oct. 16, 2022, the previous village president Shawn Weisen pleaded “no contest” — a plea that is not considered an admission of guilt — to three counts of fraudulent tapping of water meters or pipes. After allegedly defrauding Somerset of $13,484.77 in water, Weisen was replaced by then Village Trustee Lahde as village president.
Throughout the fall of 2022, three trustee positions opened up. Shortly thereafter, Trustee Todd Lee and Trustee Krohn were appointed to fill these positions.
Mike Kappers made his wish to be appointed to the board clear but did not receive an appointment at the Dec. 20 meeting. Members of the board said that, as it got closer to the April election, it might be best to leave the space vacant.
Julie Lange, a previous village trustee, vouched for Kappers at the meeting, stating that he does more for their community than any of the other board members. She blamed the opposition on the “corrupt few.”
“The corrupt few try to create these fires where there are no fires … so that we lose focus on the corruption by the corrupt few,” Lange said at the meeting.
On Nov. 2, 2022 — shortly after announcing his campaign on Facebook and changing his address to an apartment at 260 Main St. — then Village Attorney Helquist issued a letter requiring Kappers to apply for a conditional use permit for the residence.
In a Dec. 4, 2022, email communication, Kappers alleged personal bias from the board. Despite reading through the minutes of previous meetings, Kappers said he could not find a board discussion of his residency and the conditional use permit.
Kappers claimed that his “nonconforming use” of a second-story apartment above Kennedy’s Cafe was grandfathered in, meaning that its use as an apartment predated the existing zoning codes and, therefore, does not need to conform to the codes.
At a Dec. 7, 2022, meeting, the Board of Trustees voted to request a second opinion from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities — an organization that provides legal and administrative aid to cities and villages throughout Wisconsin — recognizing the allegations of personal bias.
Although Kappers has argued that his primary residence is in Somerset, the board, based upon information and belief, disagreed with this claim.
In the letter to the league, Helquist highlighted that Kappers owns a home in Stillwater where his children attend school. He supplied evidence that he believed brings Kappers’ residency into question, citing the anecdotal account of an agent from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue who inspected the premises of Kennedy’s Cafe on or around Oct. 20, 2022.
“The agent stated the Potential Trustee [Kappers] may be sleeping there occasionally, but the refrigerator was empty, the cupboards were empty, and the only thing up there was a cot with a couple of blankets,” Helquist said in the letter.
Kappers denied the claim that his residency is not fixed in Somerset, stating that it was an apartment he “was in the process of moving into.”
“I don’t spend a lot of time in the village sleeping so much at night,” Kappers said to the Star-Observer.
Kappers said he spoke to an employee at the Wisconsin Election Commission who told him that he only has to feel the village is his permanent residence.
While the Mar. 9, 2023, opinion letter from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities does not mention the issue of the conditional use permit, the league’s legal counsel Claire Silverman determined that the Village Board would have legal support to conclude that Kappers is not a resident elector of the village.
According to Wisconsin State Statute Section 6.10, the “residence of a person is the place where the person’s habitation is fixed,” a definition that Silverman claims has not been interpreted by existing case law. A previous statute involving residency has been interpreted by several cases, however, Silverman wrote they are so “factually different that they are not helpful.”
Given this letter, on March 21, 2023, the Village Board discussed the possibility of filing a verified complaint with the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office.
Krohn motioned to file a complaint, and Lee seconded. Despite debates over whether taxpayers’ dollars should be invested into such a complaint, the motion passed 3-2.
The complaint, which contained many of the same facts outlined in the letter to Silverman, was left unanswered until after the election, leaving the board with a difficult decision: whether to seat the elected village president.
According to an article written by Silverman, because village boards have the power to judge the qualifications of their members, they hold the power to make a determination of their residency through a due process hearing subject to judicial review.
“We’re sitting here making legal precedent left and right,” Krohn said. “No one had ever been here before.”
The Somerset Board of Trustees decided to hold a special meeting on April 11, 2023, informing Kappers of the meeting three days beforehand.
Before the meeting, Kappers sent an email alleging that the hearing was not set to be within the scope of due process given his lack of time to prepare, request documents and find counsel.
Regardless, the meeting continued as planned.
In a Facebook post the same day as the meeting, Kappers said, “It feels like David and Goliath. … The people already spoke, why should we have to do it again?”
The Village Hall was crowded. Both supporters and opponents of the village president-elect came to speak, quickly filling the seating and leaving the rest to stand. Multiple police officers dotted the crowd — a higher presence than is usual for a village board meeting.
Notable figures were missing from the front of the room, including Helquist and then village president Lahde.
In an April 5 email, Kappers informed Helquist that, if he is present at the next board meeting, he “will be escorted off of the village property.” Shortly after the special meeting, Helquist stepped down from his duties as village attorney.
Given Lahde’s absence, Lee, the president pro tempore of the board, stepped in to lead the meeting.
The meeting began with public comment, which allowed each individual to speak for two minutes without the usual 14-minute limit.
Emotions ran high at the meeting.
After the first comment, a community member from the crowd said, “I will deal with you later.” Krohn demanded the individual be thrown out immediately.
Some hurled accusations from conflicts of interest to child abandonment. Others criticized the board, calling them a “joke.”
“It was the worst ass-kicking I’ve ever had in my life,” Krohn said.
After about 20 minutes of public comment, Kappers began to present his case. Wisconsin law mandates that residency be held for 28 days in Wisconsin prior to an election to be eligible, which Kappers interprets to render questions of his residency coming from an October inspection as moot.
Given his approval by the village clerk and the Wisconsin Election Commission, he said that he is eligible to hold the position. Denying him the right to sit as village president through a hearing that does not follow due process opens them up to a lawsuit, Kappers said.
Instead, Kappers alleged that Helquist is the “definition of corruption.”
“We need to clean this town up,” Kappers said.
The board then moved into discussion.
Trustee Donnie Kern said he visited Kappers’ apartment, stating that he has food in the refrigerator, an unmade bed and a TV — signs of residence.
“Did you go and see if he lived there?” he asked the rest of the board.
Regarding the issue of the conditional use permit, Kern said they had four months to take action on the permit.
The discussion was interrupted numerous times with the crowd continuing to ask questions and interject, including Kappers threatening a federal lawsuit.
With these considerations, Kern motioned to take no action and leave it up to the state.
“Why don’t we leave it in the Attorney General’s hands and let him make a decision,” Kern said.
The motion was defeated 2-3.
Kern then made a motion to adjourn, and Lee began to make a motion to deny seating Kappers soon after. Because motions to adjourn take priority over other motions, the meeting ended when Hecht seconded Kern’s motion.
Stopping short of a motion that would have likely resulted in Kappers being denied his seat — testing an untested process — the special session left the decision to the Wisconsin Attorney General.
In a letter sent from the Attorney General’s office on April 28, 2023, the office decided to not act on the verified complaint — neither confirming nor denying Kappers’ residency and allowing him to continue acting in his role as village president.
Months of controversy came to an inconclusive end.
Though the facts are indisputable, the case law and untested legal recourses are up for interpretation. Given the lack of a definitive legal opinion since the Attorney General declined to investigate, Kappers’ residency status, the definition of “fixed” per Wisconsin Statute Section 6.10 and the legality of the “nonconforming use” apartment remain open questions in Somerset.
As of now, Kappers is the village president and will continue to be until removed from office — whether by an election or other means. The main question going forward is whether these ambiguities matter to the community of Somerset.
For Krohn and Lee, they do.
Both of them were prepared to vote to not seat Kappers as village president on April 11. According to Krohn, they received numerous complaints and emails that claimed he does not live in the Somerset apartment.
Lee said he did not care if he was re-elected; instead, he believed he could do the most good by making sure Kappers could not take over the board.
“We need to save the village from potential damage,” Krohn said. “Because if he’s found that he can’t be seated, the village … is liable for any of the actions that he takes.”
Questions about his residency are not the only accusations against Kappers.
In addition to Kennedy’s Cafe, Kappers owns Apple River Hideaway Campground, which was involved in a court case regarding unpaid fees.
According to a complaint filed in a civil case by the village of Somerset, Kappers allegedly had not paid tubing licensing fees for using the Apple River. The ordinances require that licensees pay $2,900 for the license fee.
At a September 2022 board meeting, Kappers requested a prorated fee because he only used the license for part of a year. Under Shawn Weisen, the village board denied his request, citing the lack of a provision for such an action under the current ordinances.
At the time of the complaint, Kappers had not paid the fee and amassed $1,980 in late fees at a rate of $10 per day. Lee posted that bill online.
“We were trying to clean this town up,” Krohn said. “Right now, this town is hurting.”
Krohn said to move forward, they will need a leader with values. He believes that Kappers does not fit the bill.
Resident Shyla Williamson believes the opposite. Despite dropping out of the race later, Williamson signed up to run with Kappers and join his nonprofit, Somerset United. “I would not have joined … if I didn’t think he was the right person doing good,” she said.
“He has the best heart,” Williamson said. “You will never find another human being whose heart is better.”
According to Williamson, the issues with the conditional use permit come down to power. “You’re dealing with a board that did not want him elected,” she said.
“He’s done more in the very few months he’s been president than, I think, any president has probably done in their tenure,” Williamson said.
Since his term started in April, Kappers has begun multiple programs.
Somerset Community MarketFest is a biweekly — originally weekly — festival on Thursday evenings. Each event features a combination of music, car shows, food trucks and a farmers market with several vendors. According to Kappers, at least a couple hundred people have shown up to the events.
Kappers said he also came up with an Adopt-a-Hydrant program for the village in February. As of now, over thirty have been adopted with the intent that the public helps the village maintain the area around the hydrant, including cleaning up trash and snow. In addition, Kappers hopes to paint and decorate them.
He said the village is working on new welcome banners, logos and colors for the town.
“It’s more so the little things that kind of add up to bigger things,” Kappers said.
Somerset United raised about $10,000 at the Willie Nelson concert in June. Kappers said 100% of that money will go back into the community for a variety of projects.
Even so, there have been people resistant to the changes he wants to make in the village, according to Kappers. He said that it has been difficult to work with people that are still part of the “good ‘ol boys” that don’t want to lose their grip on power.
“I would say 98% of the community supports me and … likes the things we’re doing and the changes we’re making,” Kappers said. “But it’s the 2% that have kind of run the town forever and don’t want to see change.”
Kappers said they are trying to “stain” his reputation and run him out of business.
In June, Jerry Sullivan accused Kappers of jumping onto his car. The issue was added to the agenda of the June 20 board meeting after the Public Safety Commission reopened public comment for Sullivan to tell his story on June 12.
Multiple witnesses attended the village board meeting to tell the board that they believe they had witnessed what appeared to be a normal conversation between Kappers and Sullivan.
According to Bill Erickson, who witnessed the incident, Kappers appeared to get onto the running boards of the truck to talk to Sullivan but fell when the vehicle began to move.
“They put it on the agenda to try to get me in trouble for something,” Kappers said.
Kappers compared Somerset to the Hatfields and McCoys, a legendary feud between two families along the Kentucky-West Virginia border. He believes he has found himself in the middle.
“I feel like I’m the only person that can stand up to those people and then be able to move the community forward,” Kappers said.
Kappers told the Star-Observer that he intends to move forward by looking to the future of Somerset.
“We don’t have a lot of foresight,” Kappers said. “We never really have.”
He hopes projects like the new branding for the town, cleaning up distressed properties and fixing street lamps will help turn it around.
At the moment, Kappers is unsure whether he will run for village president again at the end of his two-year term. He said it all depends on whether he can fix what he wants to fix in the time that he has.
“We’re just going to keep hammering away,” Kappers said. Instead of seeing Somerset as “a dumpy little town,” he wants visitors to say, “What a cute little town.”
