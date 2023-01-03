Sam's Christmas Village

You know you are at the right place when you are greeted by the world's largest 53-foot LED Santa. 

 Tom Lindfors

At $20 a head for adults, $10 for kids (3-10 yrs) and $10 for parking, plus MLB priced concessions,  Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour will dent  your wallet more like a Twins game, but for healthy holiday sized ooooohs and aaaaahs, this winter wonderland marvel cannot be beat.

It will more than pay for itself in selfies and holiday cards for years to come in the first half hour. 

The option to drive ($15 per car) will certainly save you some cash and made the trip do-able even during the recent arctic cold invasion.

The light tour is the main attraction, but the s'mores cabins, Christmas market, sledding hill, campfires, and menu available at the barn grill are enough to keep holiday fans of all ages comfortable and entertained for the hour or so it takes to walk the tour. 

Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour

1 of 13

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you