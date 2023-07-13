Hudson Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Hartvig, a male from Minnesota, for drug-related crimes in downtown Hudson on July 11.
Law enforcement arrested Hartvig for possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver.
According to HPD Det. Ryan Bleskey, officers found 114 fentanyl pills on his person.
Bleskey said Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at his home and reportedly found 243 pills and $3,615 in cash.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Hartvig’s bond has been set for $3,000.
A preliminary hearing has been set for July 18 at 8:30 a.m.
