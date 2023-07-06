St. Croix County charged Thaddeus John Smith with three felony counts in relation to the hit-and-run incident during Booster Days on Sunday, July 2.
At around 11 p.m., a vehicle incident left two pedestrians injured, one critically injured. The police were dispatched to a fight at the boat launch, which appeared to be road rage related. One subject fled the scene by car, striking two pedestrians, police said.
According to the criminal complaint, the argument began over an alleged accident. After a confrontation with another driver, Smith reportedly returned to his vehicle and began to drive.
Reports claim two women were in the area as Smith drove off, dragging one of the women from the boat launch parking lot onto First Street. Reportedly on a bike, she was left with traumatic injuries, including significant road rash, a broken pelvis, broken ribs, collapsed lungs and an injury to her left foot, “almost completely amputated" according to one officer.
Another woman sustained injuries to her left arm.
The man that reportedly instigated the fight with Smith allegedly punched out the window of the suspect’s vehicle, leaving a laceration on his arm.
Officers reported observing a vehicle heading eastbound in the westbound lane on Buckeye Street while directing traffic.
Officer Nate Strader entered his marked squad car, following the vehicle in question to the I-94 bridge where he pulled behind the suspect.
The officer detained the driver, Smith, for the observed driving behavior and the potential involvement in the hit-and-run. An adult female and two juveniles accompanied Smith in the vehicle.
Strader reported an odor of intoxicants while transporting Smith to the Hudson Police Department to conduct a field sobriety test.
In the horizontal gaze nystagmus sobriety test, Strader observed six out of six clues pointing toward intoxication. Strader placed Smith under arrest, taking him to Hudson Hospital where the nursing staff performed a blood draw.
Smith has two prior convictions for operating under the influence — one in Wisconsin in 2012 and another in Minnesota in 2020.
Smith faces multiple felony charges.
Operating while intoxicated causing injury (2nd and subsequent offense) constitutes a Class H felony, which carries a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of not more than six years.
Hit and run (great bodily harm) constitutes a Class E felony, which carries a fine of up to $50,000 and imprisonment of not more than 15 years.
Reckless driving causing great bodily harm constitutes a Class H felony, which carries a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of not more than six years.
A conviction for any of these counts calls for the revocation of driving privileges. If convicted of the OWI charge, Smith will only be permitted to operate vehicles with an ignition interlock device — a device that administers a breathalyzer test before starting the vehicle.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Smith is seeking a private attorney, and no court dates have been scheduled at this time.
No updates about the status of the two victims have been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
