St. Croix County charged John Hartvig of Minnesota with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics following his arrest in downtown Hudson on July 11.
Investigators with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest in the Riverfront Athletic Club parking lot where they found 114 blue pills and drug paraphernalia that tested positive for fentanyl.
According to the complaint, the investigation began in December 2022 after an individual reportedly overdosed. Law enforcement was advised that the person had taken two “M-30” pills, which are often counterfeit and contain fentanyl.
Deputy Michael O’Keefe made contact with the individual, who told law enforcement they had purchased the pills at $10 each from a male named John in Woodbury, Minnesota.
The informant provided a description of the suspect and details about the transaction, police said.
Investigators instructed the informant to set up a controlled transaction for $200 worth of suspected fentanyl pills.
The Washington County Drug Task Force reportedly witnessed Hartvig leaving his Woodbury residence around 2 p.m. on July 11.
The Hudson Police Department and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office positively identified Hartvig and the vehicle as it pulled into the Riverfront Athletic Club parking lot.
Searches by law enforcement allegedly found 114 blue fentanyl pills, a digital scale, a package of 600-milligram THC gummies and a wallet with a blue, powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
An additional 243 suspected fentanyl pills and $3,615 in cash were uncovered by the Washington County Drug Task Force in a search of the residence.
Hartvig was arrested and eventually transported to the St. Croix County Jail.
He faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 18.
This is an ongoing investigation.
