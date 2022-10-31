A wrong-way driver on I-94 was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, resulting in the death of one man.
The initial investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Toyota Rav4 blocking all lanes near Hudson.
Upon arrival, troopers observed multiple injuries and one fatality. Mark Douglas Filbrandt, 54, or Robbinsdale, Minnesota, died during the crash.
State troopers also observed signs of impairment in the driver of the Toyota Corolla. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, showed Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, of Alexandria, Minnesota, was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to Hudson Hospital for an evidentiary test of her blood and then to the St. Croix Jail.
The crash and OWI remain under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included St. Croix Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department, Roberts Police Department, Lakeview medics, Hudson Fire Department, Baldwin EMS, Roberts Fire Department, St. Croix Highway Department, Roberts Towing, and Jerrys Towing.
Updated on Oct. 31 to include assisting agencies Lakeview medics, Hudson Fire Department, Baldwin EMS and Roberts Fire Department.
