Recreational marijuana use in Minnesota will be legalized on August 1. For counties bordering Minnesota, such as St. Croix and Pierce, there may be an uptick in marijuana usage and possession, but it still is an illegal substance throughout the state of Wisconsin.
With marijuana now legal in Minnesota, Wisconsin is an island surrounded by states that have legalized the substance for both recreational and medicinal use. In May 2017, Iowa legalized the medical use of marijuana, Illinois legalized recreational use in 2020, Michigan legalized recreational use in 2018 and now Minnesota for the same purpose in 2023.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, “As of January 2023, three out of every 10 Wisconsin residents above the age of 21 live within an hour’s drive of a legally-operating, recreational marijuana dispensary.”
In March of this year, the Wisconsin legislative fiscal bureau released a report on Illinois marijuana tax collection and estimated sales by Wisconsin residents.
The report estimated that $36.1 million of Illinois cannabis tax revenue in 2022 were attributed to cannabis sales made to Wisconsin residents, presumably by folks who live in close proximity to Illinois dispensaries.
The enforcement of Wisconsin’s laws, especially for bordering areas, will not change in response to Minnesota.
“Business as usual for St. Croix county,” Karl Anderson, St. Croix county district attorney said.
Marijuana is still illegal with the exception of trace amounts of THC in CBD products, he said.
Similar legislation applies to drug paraphernalia. If an item, such as glassware, tests positive for marijuana it is illegal.
Since the use of marijuana is becoming more common, municipalities handle this issue on their own rather than on a statewide basis, Anderson said.
However, it is important to note that the possession of marijuana versus selling the substance are handled with different intensities.
Manufacture, distribution or delivery of marijuana enforcement in Wisconsin, according to the state legislature.
For St. Croix county, according to chapter 58 of law enforcement ordinances, if a person possesses or uses marijuana in county lines are “subject to a forfeiture of not less than $125, nor more than $500.”
Possession of marijuana in any form is illegal on a federal level, but many local governments have made efforts to decriminalize the substance.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report titled “Marijuana in Milwaukee: Arrest Trends and Implications” stating that residents can carry up to 28 grams of cannabis in Madison, but it still is illegal to purchase and sell the substance.
“In some Wisconsin localities it is legal to possess and consume it — but it is still illegal to do so under state and federal law,” according to the forum.
“It might be confusing for someone that goes to Minnesota and purchases marijuana and then brings it back here, but it's still technically illegal here,” Geoff Willems, the Hudson Chief of Police, said in a recent interview.
For local law enforcement and county officials, their biggest concern with the upcoming legalization in Minnesota is its impact on young people and impaired driving.
“I think we're going to have a lot more contact with our drug impaired drivers than what we're used to,” Willems said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marijuana impairs necessary driving skills like slowing reaction time, decision making skills and distorting coordination and perception.
Following alcohol, marijuana is often associated with impaired driving.
“And the way the laws are written here for driving is any taxable amount of restricted controlled substance. So, you know, any amount of marijuana in someone's blood is technically a violation,” Willems said.
Due to its proximity, the temptation to purchase and use in Wisconsin, especially for young people, is a concern for local officials.
“[I] fear seeing juveniles use and abuse the substance since it is so close to home,” Anderson said.
To learn more about St. Croix county’s enforcement of marijuana, people can access sccwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1139/Chapter-58-PDF?bidId=.
