...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Dakota, Washington and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and Washington Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to a half-inch of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows through the end of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 682.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Thursday was 682.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 684.0 feet Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 684.1 feet on 04/17/1952. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1030 AM CDT Thursday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.8 feet Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston and Crawford Counties. .The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to Dubuque, IA. Most of these locations will see the river crest next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 430 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 04/18/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Thursday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&