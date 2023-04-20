Flooding 10

St. Croix River flooding in Hudson. 

Tragedy was met with closure yesterday morning, Wednesday, April 19, on the Hudson waterfront when law enforcement found the body of missing Hudson man Hai Quoc Nguyen according to the Hudson Police Department. 

It had been 48 days since Nguyen was last seen. 

Hai Quoc Nguyen

Hai Quoc Nguyen has been missing since March 3. 

The cause of death has not been released, but the St. Croix County Medical Examiner did make a positive identification and the family was contacted. 

On Wednesday morning, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. about a possible body on the St. Croix riverfront in Hudson. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s and Washington County Sheriff’s departments responded to the scene alongside the medical examiner and police department. 

Nguyen went missing at the beginning of March and police have since been coordinating efforts to locate him. 

Northstar Search and Rescue and Wings of Hope assisted in a river search for Nguyen on Saturday, April 8. At that time, they were not able to locate him. 

Since then, water levels in the St. Croix River have risen up and over the shores.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you