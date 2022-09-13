Nicolae Miu, the suspect in the July 30 fatal stabbing of one victim and wounding of four others on the Apple River, pleaded not guilty to all charges in St. Croix County Circuit Court, Thursday, Sept. 8.
The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, all modified with use of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.
Miu and his attorneys Aaron Nelson and Corey Chirafisi appeared by video before Judge Michael Waterman.
St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson requested a status hearing in 35-40 days to allow for discovery to be given to the defense.
A status conference has been scheduled for Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m.
