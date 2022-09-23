During the COVID-19 pandemic, adults weren’t the only ones who were stuck in their homes without being able to spend time with their peers.
“The first time we had friends over (after the lockdown)… my son, at the time, my oldest, was one and a half-ish, and he screamed for three hours,” Carly Franczak, one of the moms in the group, said.
He hadn’t experienced socialization with people outside his family, let alone children his own age practically his entire life.
Joining the Hudson Area Moms Group, Franczak and around 50 other moms bring their children together for play groups and other events throughout the week.
But the fun isn’t all for the children.
For moms, especially of young children, sometimes it’s easier and more fun to laugh, eat and gather with those who have children of similar ages.
The Hudson Area Moms Group meets once a week at the Living Vine Church, though not a religious group, from 9:30-11 a.m., during the school year.
During these weekly meetings, childcare is available, so while the moms gather, the children can play, too.
“He got to play with kids around his age, running and jumping and hootin' and hollerin', and I got to interact with adults,” Franczak said.
Outside of weekly meetings, the moms also plan mom-only outings and have a bookclub. Plus, the Hudson Area Moms Group is a nonprofit, fundraising and volunteering for various local organizations, like packing bags for the Family Resource Center and making tie blankets.
Bre Peltier, who joined the group around the same time Franczak did, emphasized how inclusive it is.
“I’m not a huge social person, so everybody made me feel very welcome,” she said.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to reach out via the Hudson Area Moms Group Facebook page.
