The tropical humidity greeted the tens of thousands gathered at the Kennedy Space Center recently to watch the scheduled launch of NASA’s new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS.
Thousands more gathered along neighboring beaches and roadways, stretching as far as the eye can see. It took many years for the SLS to arrive at this moment, perched atop historic Pad-39B.
The development of the rocket has taken longer than expected. With the ending of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, NASA moved to developing a new rocket with the power to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
I began sharing information about the reason NASA was building this new rocket with students in Hudson classrooms around the time of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
My STEM educational nonprofit Space St. Croix presents design challenges, mission briefings and other opportunities to all public and private Hudson schools. My work as a STEM programmer at the Hudson Area Public Library brings these programs to the community and to audiences from homeschool students to residents at area assisted living groups.
Elementary students were interested to learn about the drama surrounding Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon in 1969, but questions and excitement from learning that the first woman and first person of color that will land on the moon in the next few years, really showcases how these students are part of the Artemis generation.
Artemis is the name of the new program, fittingly the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
To reduce development costs on the new rocket, the decision was made to use a lot of shuttle-era technology in its construction.
To this end, the main engines on the SLS core stage are the same RS-25 engines built by Aerojet Rocketdyne for the space shuttles. The core stage itself is an extended version of the external tank in the now iconic spray-on orange foam insulation used for the shuttle, and the gleaming white twin solid-rocket boosters that flank each side of the rocket, are taller versions of what was once used for shuttle.
The roadmap to progressively more dynamic lunar missions, assembling of the lunar Gateway Station and planes for a Artemis Base Camp that would allow for extended stays opens up new and exciting career options for Hudson High School students.
The Hudson High School Space Club offers information and resources for students on everything from team challenges, NASA summer internship opportunities, scholarships for aviation classes and more to connect students to STEM careers such as engineering, chemistry, astronomy, computer science and systems management.
Every aerospace company in the United States is currently hiring, and these are highly skilled and high paying jobs. One estimate places the space economy could top $1 trillion dollars by 2040.
Thomas Zurbuchen is the associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA. I asked him what he thinks the students I work with should know about the Artemis Program.
“The first time we went to the moon, it was a NASA activity to win a race, footprints and flags,” Zurbuchen said. “We go now as an international and commercial community and to stay.”
He continued, “Artemis will bring the moon into the sphere of human exploration, there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and we are not going to stop at the moon.”
In conclusion, he said, “There is the main objective of the moon, but more importantly, the secondary impacts to education, engineering, STEM careers and technological advances that come in waves that we couldn’t even imagine.”
Recording short videos for different Hudson classrooms from the Kennedy Space Center Press Site helps students see the process of preparing a giant rocket for launch, and some of the massive facilities required to complete that work, such as the 526-foot tall vehicle assembly building that is used to stack and assemble rockets before they are rolled out to the launch pad.
As NASA administrator Bill Nelson and other VIPs prepared to make their way to viewing areas for the launch scheduled for the launch on Aug. 29, there were problems that caused a halt in the countdown.
Liquid hydrogen leaks were detected when loading the cryogenic fuel onboard the rocket. Engine No. 3 sensors were showing the engine was not reaching the proper temperature for flight, and that issue could not be resolved in time for the launch window.
Another attempt was made to launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. A larger liquid hydrogen leak than before was detected near the eight-inch quick-disconnect fuel line and reached a level where the launch attempt had to be called off.
Hudson students I work with have a good understanding of the “engineering design process,” testing their prototypes and having to sometimes go back and make changes before they have a successful test that meets the objectives, so they know what NASA engineers are going through now working the problems that came up during the recent launch attempts.
All of these struggles along the path to the first launch of the SLS will be part of classroom programs for spring 2023.
NASA leadership indicated they are looking at the fault-tree of what led to the problems before launch. Repairs were proceeding at the launchpad, to remove and replace hardware and soft-goods for the fueling lines where they connect to the rocket.
Problems like this are common on any new rocket, let alone the SLS which at 322 feet stands taller than the Statue of Liberty.
So we will all have to wait just a little bit longer for the maiden voyage of a rocket capable of carrying astronauts back to the moon and one day to Mars.
As of Tuesday, NASA is looking to launch on Sept. 23, with a two-hour launch window starting at 5:47 a.m., and a back-up date of Sept. 27, with a 70-minute launch window starting at 10:37 a.m. All times and both dates are tentative. For the latest updates on the Artemis 1 mission, go to blogs.nasa.gov.
