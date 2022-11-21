Thanksgiving is days away and the youth of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church of Hudson wanted to provide one of the most beloved holiday dishes to families in need -- turkey.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the youth purchased and delivered 25 turkeys to the Hudson Food Cupboard to provide families part of their Thanksgiving meal.
The youth raised money during their Sunday morning "Change for Change" offering. The money they collect from "Change for Change," a weekly offering, is used to support a charity of their choosing. Mt. Zion members Sophie Adams, Ella Adams and Jim Eral participated in the turkey deliveries.
Beginning Nov. 20, the youth will begin collecting funds to purchase hams for the Food Cupboard for Christmas dinners.
