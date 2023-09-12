The Hudson city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, approved an ordinance amending city code on municipal court.
Current Hudson municipal judge Susan Gherty notified the court that she will not be running for this position next year. Gherty also recommended that the city approves the code that requires the municipal judge to be actively licensed to practice law in Wisconsin.
The ordinance sparked discussion on constitutionality in regard to appointing a municipal judge. Council member Randy Morrissette II moved to deny the ordinance, stating this amendment “defeats the purpose of what a municipal judge does” and that this position “needs to be open to any citizen that wants to serve.”
Gherty took the stand to explain, given her experience, that the lack of a legal background for a municipal judge complicates the ways of the court.
The ordinance was approved with a 5-1 vote from the city’s common council members.
Quick Hits
The council approved claims in the amount of $1,005,411.55. Some of the claims include capital projects, parking and storm sewer expenses.
The council approved the utility and public works mutual aid agreement. The 2012 utility and public works mutual aid agreement will be expiring by the end of the year, so the council approved the agreement that makes water, sewer and public works services available to surrounding communities.
The council approved the Lakefront Park Bandshell lighter memorandum of understanding with the Hudson Chamber of Commerce. The Hudson Chamber of Commerce and tourism bureau proposed to install permanent lights on top of the bandshell in Lakefront Park. The lights will be on year round and the colors can change based on an event or season.
The council appointed Jacob Clymer to the Hudson housing authority board.
The council approved of a dive truck replacement. The Hudson Fire Department is looking to replace a dive truck and two trailers by purchasing a full size rescue truck that can hold the department’s dive equipment, Haz-Mat equipment and rehab and air cascade system. The replacement should not exceed $80,000.
The council approved of the stormwater maintenance agreement for 22 1st Street with Riverfront Properties, Inc. The agreement permits Riverfront Properties to construct, maintain and repair any necessary stormwater collection lines and related improvements.
The next Hudson city council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at 505 3rd Street, Hudson. The meetings are also available to watch online on the “River Channel” YouTube channel,youtube.com/@accesstv15.
