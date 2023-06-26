Gov. Tony Evers signed a shared revenue bill that stands to significantly increase state funding to local municipalities and counties, including Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond and St. Croix County, on Tuesday, June 20.
Funding from shared revenue is a significant portion of state funds allocated to municipalities, but aid has remained stagnant for years. The new law, once the budget is passed, will implement improvements to the shared revenue program that will result in an estimated average 36.5% increase in funding.
At the bill signing event, Evers said he believes “that supporting our local communities is an area where we could find common ground and bipartisan support.”
The bill, which was introduced in May, has undergone discussions and compromises to reach a bipartisan agreement, including the signing of an increase in funding for the parental choice program — or school vouchers.
Increases in school funding are usually accompanied by increases to private and charter schools, Evers said. Adding more money was a way “to get this deal across the finish line.”
By dedicating one penny of the state sales tax, the 2023 Wisconsin Act 12 allocates about over $1 billion annually to local governments across the state.
“It will ensure that localities are plugged into the state economy and share in our state’s economic growth from now into the future,” Rep. Katrina Shankland, Democrat of Stevens Point, said at the bill signing.
For municipalities with a population under 110,000 people, the minimum increase in funding will be 20% once the law is enacted. Listed below are the estimated effects for local communities:
City of River Falls, 26.9% increase to $2.5 million.
Town of Hudson, 349.5% increase to $291,120
Village of North Hudson, 126.2% increase to $170,627
City of Hudson, 228.1% increase to $527,984
City of New Richmond, 57.6% increase to $722,885
St. Croix County, 202.9% increase to $1.1 million
Local municipal administrators are excited about the increase in funding.
“I’m thankful for the leadership of our state elected officials in recognizing the important role of local government and the financial challenges communities face when it comes to providing essential services such as law enforcement, fire protection, street and sidewalk maintenance, and more,” New Richmond city administrator Noah Wiedenfeld said.
County administration echoed these sentiments and are in ongoing discussions over how to incorporate these new funds into their budget going forward.
From road maintenance to managing local libraries, the municipalities and counties that receive these funds will be able to support critical infrastructure needs and community projects. Evers recognized that, previously, the state was asking municipalities to do “more with less.”
“Much of the hard work that happens in our state happens at the local level,” Evers said.
City administrator Aaron Reeves said that the city of Hudson is looking to maintain and improve the city’s critical services and infrastructure.
The law comes at a time when some municipalities are struggling with inflationary pressures, increased costs and personnel shortages. Especially with limited resources and restrictive levy limits, increased municipal funding will be helpful, Wiedenfeld said.
“The law is an historic investment in local municipalities,” Wiedenfeld said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.