The Phipps Center for the Arts Murdered to Death by Peter Gordon and directed by Emma Lai is a hilarious, at times ridiculous, spoof of the adored Agatha Christie-esque genre.
DISCLAIMER: THE REVIEW BELOW CONTAINS SPOILERS.
The story takes place in a 1930s, British country manor that hosts witty banter, slapstick humor and, as the name suggests, murder.
The uppity English cast of characters embark on a wacky whodunnit journey after the death of the owner of the estate, Mildred and her niece Dorothy. With fingers pointing left and right, up and down, it isn’t until the last minute that the murderers reveal themselves.
With the impressive scene design, solid music choices and rich costumes it’s easy to immerse oneself into the production’s world. The subtle prop choices of Greek statue busts, crafted antiques and dusty, overread books greatly contributed to the story's intended atmosphere.
The excessive use of the brown liquor sitting on a rolling bar cart and the character’s distractedness went hand in hand with one another. The drinking, largely in part to the thirsty butler of the home, Bunting, adds to the utter chaos, and pure fun, of the show.
Dorothy, Mildred and Bunting are just one side of the story, but let’s introduce Colonel Charles Craddock and his “old girl” Margaret. The unhappy, bitter couple seemingly appear as just so - but as the story progresses the divide between the pair has a deeper reasoning.
What seems like the typical married couple bickering quickly turns into a deadly affair. The cunning Margaret and the aloof Colonel make waves with practically everyone in the home.
The cast of characters extend with the illustrious, and sensual, Elizabeth Hartley-Trumpington and the “French” man Pierre Marceau. The Bonnie and Clyde couple make their way to the home, initially, by selling an inauthentic art piece to Mildred which is noted by Dorothy.
Blackmail here and threats there, the deadly duo “clear their tracks” with their bloody hands.
If the manor isn’t stuffed enough, here comes the nosey busy body, Joan Maple. Joan’s infamous legacy consists of murder, but she isn’t the one doing the killing - murder just so happens to occur around her, which isn’t suspicious at all.
Where’s the law and order in all of this? Well don’t worry Constable Thompkins started the investigation on the right root with his feel-good, somewhat wholesome nature. The comedic timing of Thompkins, at times Thompson, restores the cast’s confidence in his detective work.
However, the chaotic, eccentric storm that is Inspector Pratt intends to “solve the case” by making it so much worse. Loud, boisterous and outright ridiculous are just the tip of the Pratt iceberg.
The cast and story make for a knee-slapping, head-shaking and purely amusing time.
“Murdered to Death” will be running until July 30 at the Phipps Center for the Arts in the Black Box theater. Tickets are available online at thephipps.org/theater-shows/murdered-to-death.
