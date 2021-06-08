St. Croix and Pierce County ADRCs are working together to support those with dementia in the community. The two organizations will host a community sing-along at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13 in Lakefront Park
The event is designed to increase awareness of dementia and show support to those living with dementia and their caregivers.
“So they can remain active and engaged in their faith communities and their social interactions with others, and remain a vibrant part of the community they’ve lived in,” Pierce County Dementia Care Specialist Amy Luther said.
The event is part of efforts to explain what dementia is and how community members can take small actions to support those with the disease.
Community members can participate in educational programs to learn more, Luther said, and she encourages them to share what they’ve learned with others.
“By learning more about dementia they can perhaps take a small action in their own neighborhood or families to support someone to keep them as independent as possible or thriving within home setting or community or civic groups,” she said.
Bring friends and family, a picnic lunch and lawn chairs. Bottled water, lemonade and cookies will be provided.
In case of rain, check the St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Facebook page.
