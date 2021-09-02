HUDSON — The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) is accepting applications for its Music Education Competitive Grant Program. Music Education grants support programs that enhance the quality of K-12 music programs for schools located in the St. Croix Valley.
Eligibility
Public and private schools located in Washington and Chisago counties in Minnesota and Burnett, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Counties in Wisconsin are eligible to apply. Grants range from $500 to $5,000 and are evaluated on innovation, need, impact, goals, and budget. This year, the SCVF plans to award $34,000 to music education programs throughout the Valley.
Additional information is available at www.scvfoundaiton.org/grants. Proposals may be submitted now through October 22, 2021, and awards will be announced in December.
Background
The Music Education Valley Impact Fund of the St. Croix Valley Foundation was established by Nyda Swanson in 2002. The widow of Earl Swanson, former CEO of Andersen Corporation, wanted to forever support the cause closest to her heart – music. The St. Croix Valley Foundation helped Nyda establish an endowed fund that provides annual grants for music education. Through SCVF’s competitive grant process, the Music Education Valley Impact Fund grants to schools with the most effective programming - placing grant dollars in the most capable hands at the right time, in perpetuity.
Kris Tjornehoj, chair of SCVF’s Music Education grant panel, remarked:
“Since 2003, the St. Croix Valley Foundation has offered a competitive grant program supporting Music Education. During that period 227 grants have been awarded totaling over $540,000. Grants have provided for instruments, sheet music, new compositions, clinicians, technology, and joint school concerts. Some requests are innovative, others are to replace aging instruments that can no longer be repaired. We want music teachers to request money for things that will strengthen or improve their programs. Receiving a SCVF Music Education Grant recognizes the commitment of that teacher and school to improve their program. We have been told that these grants help inspire both teachers and students to achieve more.”
