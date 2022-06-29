HUDSON – Jacob Mygatt pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children.
The plea came Monday, June 27, in St. Croix Circuit Court.
As part of a plea negotiation with the District Attorney’s Office, a second count of child enticement-sexual contact was dismissed by Judge Michael Waterman.
The court can still consider the charge and related facts as part of the sentencing on the conviction of the first count.
The original criminal complaint filed on Oct. 7, 2021, alleged Mygatt who is currently 37, took advantage of his position as a volunteer leader in a faith-based community youth group serving high school students in Baldwin to manipulate the victim, an underage teenage girl, into having a sexual relationship between June 2016 and May 2018.
St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson requested that a pre sentencing investigation be conducted.
An pre sentencing investigation is an extensive document put together by the Department of Corrections providing the sentencing court with information on the defendant’s social, family, and economic background, criminal record if any, and the facts of the crime.
The investigation report includes sentencing recommendations.
Waterman ordered the investigation report to be produced by Sept. 2. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.