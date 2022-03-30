National Library Week, April 3 - 9, is a time to celebrate our nation's libraries, library workers' contributions and promote library use and support.
National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association, first in 1958, and observed in libraries across the country, including school, public, academic and special, each April.
In the mid-1950s, research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the American Library Association and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954.
The committee's goals were ambitious. They ranged from "encouraging people to read in their increasing leisure time" to "improving incomes and health" and "developing strong and happy family life."
Here are how our area libraries are celebrating:
River Falls
The River Falls Public Library will be promoting its new fine free policy during National Library Week and giving out free cookies to patrons.
Fine free program
Effective March 7, late fines will no longer be assessed for overdue items that are owned by the River Falls Public Library.
Bills will still be assessed for items that are lost, not returned or returned damaged. If you have any existing fines for materials owned by the library, those fines have been waived.
If items are not returned after two notices, the item will be billed.
Public libraries play a critical role in the dissemination of knowledge, education and literacy to the community. Going fine free supports that role and protects access to library materials.
New Richmond
Get connected with Friday Memorial Library by joining for a fun-filled week filled with treats, prizes and more.
Somerset
Explore MORE 2022 Passport Program
New this year, starting April 4, the Explore MORE Passport Program guides you to discover MORE libraries and their communities. Enter to win prizes.
Free Book Story Time
On Wednesday, April 5, 10:15 a.m. preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join Mr. Daniel for stories and fun and a free book will be given to all families attending.
Birch Bark Workshop
On Wednesday, April 6, 2:30-4:30 p.m., make a unique and beautiful basket from birch bark, spruce root and cordage. All materials are provided, so just come and have some fun. Registration is limited and required. Ages 15 to adult. No fee.
Cookies and Coffee to celebrate library volunteers
On Thursday, April 7, 2-3:30 p.m., everyone is invited in for an open house to celebrate the Somerset Library volunteers.
Free Library Card Replacement Day
On Friday, April 8, 9 a.m to 6 p.m., the library will replace your lost library card for free.
Calling all rockhounds
On Thursday, April 21, 3:15-4:15 p.m., kids ages 10 and up are invited to join the library for the chance to learn more about rocks and gemstones and even crack open your very own geode.
Friends of the Library fundraiser
The Friends of the Somerset Public Library are taking part in giveBIG St Croix Valley on Tuesday, April 26. This is a 24-hour day of giving for non-profit organizations in the St. Croix Valley. More information can be found at www.givebigscv.org/
Hammond
Week of the Young Child
Watch for fun activity videos and other activity ideas postings via the Hammond Community Library social media pages April 2-9.
