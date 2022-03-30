Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN EARLY THIS MORNING IS RESULTING IN SLICK CONDITIONS... Freezing rain overnight and early this morning may result in slick conditions during the morning commute. The freezing rain is turning to sleet and snow across eastern Minnesota, however it may transition to rain for a time later this morning and afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 30s. Black ice is very hard to spot. Slow down and assume there will be icy patches on roadways early this morning. Elevated surfaces, such as overpasses, are most likely to develop black ice.