On Tuesday, August 1 the Hudson and River Falls law enforcement, fire department and EMS staff celebrated National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to instill positive relationships with local authorities. It is the Hudson Police Department’s biggest event of the year.
“I live in this community,” HPD Community Engagement Officer James Wildman said. “I want my family and friends to know who we are and know that they can call us in their most significant times of need.”
The department’s goal for this event was for the community to see law enforcement in a fun setting — instead of solely when they are on the job — and show how much officers care for the community, Wildman said.
Festivities began at 5 p.m. in Lakefront Park. As the rain began to trickle down shortly before 7 p.m., the crowd began to trickle out.
Despite the rain, the department raised about $1600 from the dunk tank and freewill donations for the Hudson Backpack Program. In somewhat of a silver lining, the rain also left the department with a significant amount of leftover nonperishable food. The department donated the goods to the Hudson Backpack Program, as well.
The first two hours of the event were packed full of yard games, informational booths, a dunk tank and other activities to learn about law enforcement.
A St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office boat and members of the Sheriff’s Office’s mounted posse were present at the event, giving community members a close-up view of different units that make up the local law enforcement.
A number of officers, including HPD Chief of Police Geoff Willems, took the stand on Tuesday night. Instead of sitting before a courtroom, they sat before a group of community members intent on them falling into the dunk tank.
Each got plenty wet but raised a significant amount of money for the community in the process.
At around 7 p.m., the demonstrations began. Those who stuck around through the rain witnessed HPD Sergeant Brad Kusmirek shoot two willing volunteers with a Taser, sending 50,000 volts of electricity coursing through their bodies.
HPD Officer Luke Radke and his K-9 Badger also gave a short demonstration of the various tasks the department’s working dogs are trained to complete.
As the event began to wrap up, the sun came back out, and live music by the Alex Zackary Band commenced.
The River Falls event took place at Our Neighbor’s Place, a local nonprofit organization that assists houseless and impoverished individuals.
The festivities were an all-day affair with a yard sale, information booths, a bouncy house, Culver’s custard, goodies and tours of the hosting facility.
Despite a brief stint of rain, the fun continued.
“It’s been fun,” a booth vendor said.
The event was a perfect opportunity to make worthwhile connections with the audience of Our Neighbor’s Place and local law officials, Shelly Smith, the organization’s executive director, explained.
Local authorities mingled with River Falls residents, young and old, as a reminder that they are people too beyond their uniform.
