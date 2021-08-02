Hudson Common Council
The Hudson Common Council will meet for its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.
Council members will discuss alternative options for funding infrastructure needs. Staff gave a presentation on these options at the last meeting. They include a wheel tax and transportation utility.
Council will look at public engagement opportunities around these new funding options, including neighborhood meetings, presentations and more.
National Night Out
Communities across the country will be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
In Hudson, an event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Lakefront Park with live music, free-will donation dinner and family-fun activities.
New Richmond residents can celebrate at Mary Park, Paperjack Park, Monette Park or Northside Park from 4-8 p.m.
Residents are also encouraged to host their own neighborhood parties.
New Richmond public hearings
The New Richmond plan commission will hold two public hearings during its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The first is on an annexation of 60 acres into the city from the town of Scranton.
The second is for a conditional use permit for Mill City Flats, which is a proposed plan of three apartment buildings with 88 apartments on one lot.
