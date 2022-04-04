It’s Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week, April 4-8.
Statewide tornado drills will take place April 7, at 1:45 p.m. 6:45 p.m. St. Croix County will test the local outdoor warning sirens.
There will no longer include a live Emergency Alert System test issued by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service offices will conduct National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio tests during the 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. drill times. These will not sound an audible alert unless you are actively listening to a weather radio.
St. Croix County encourages everyone to “take time this spring to talk about weather safety with their families, friends and co-workers and participate in the virtual tornado drills by pausing what you are doing and practice going to your designated shelter locations.”
Also consider reviewing emergency plans and updating any emergency supply kits.
Visit readywisconsin.wi.gov for tips on preparing.
Follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook for updates throughout the week and tips on emergency preparedness throughout the year.
Information is also posted on the St. Croix County website Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness.
