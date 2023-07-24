Nature Energy LLC, the Denmark-based company exploring the possibility of building a manure digesting facility in New Richmond is hosting an open house, Wednesday, July 26, at Northwood Technical College, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Northwood Technical College is located at 1019 S. Knowles Avenue.
In a related event, the New Richmond City council is scheduled to discuss Nature Energy’s application to rezone the Neumann property, Wednesday, August 2, at the New Richmond Civic Center starting at 7 p.m. The Civic Center is located at 156 East 1st St.
Ahead of both events, here are some of the questions that have been fielded by the paper.
Odor
Odor is one of the most prevalent concerns people raise.
Cheryl Johnson served on the Village of Roberts Board when Nature Energy invested significant effort in trying to secure a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to build a digester in that community.
Cheryl has a background in farming and experience working in the business office for NSP (now Xcel Energy) at their operation when waste was used to generate energy. In her role as a board member, she toured three Nature Energy facilities in Denmark as part of their effort to educate and familiarize the board with how their plants operated.
“On site when we got off the bus, before we entered the facility where they unload the material, there was no odor whatsoever,” Johnson said. “Once we got into the area where they unloaded the trucks, it was an enclosed area, like a garage with garage doors they closed. There was ventilation that came into play. They had materials sitting on the floors that hadn’t been pulled into the digester yet and it did not smell.”
New Richmond Alderman Ron Volkert has been fielding a flood of concerns about odor issues from constituents in his ward.
Volkert is quick to point out, NE essentially acknowledges on their website that odor is ubiquitous to their operations. In describing their relationship with their neighbors, NE explains the “most modern” nature of their biogas plants reduces to a minimum nuisance odors. They also list several phone numbers people are “welcome” to call with their complaints or concerns to which they promise immediate attention.
NE also offers a subscription SMS (Short Message System, text message) to notify people living within 2 KM (1.24 miles) of a facility of planned or acute odor nuisances.
NE addresses odor issues at three levels: in transit, during processing and on the field.
In transit, trucks designed to deliver raw manure to the processing plant are specifically enclosed to prevent odor and leakage.
At the processing facility, trucks unload in an enclosed facility with an enclosed ventilation system designed to control the escape of odor. Air released from the facility is scrubbed in towers before being released into the surrounding air.
The facility harnesses an anaerobic digestion process to decompose the raw manure capturing the methane in the process. The sulfur-containing compounds responsible for the odor associated with raw manure are removed by the plant’s air cleaning process as well as the biogas upgrade process.
The remaining digestate is returned to the farmer formulated for his soil profile. It contains less phosphorus and nitrogen in a more plant-accessible form. This product when applied to crop fields has significantly less odor than raw manure and is able to be applied more precisely reducing over fertilization with phosphorus and leaching, runoff into surrounding surface water.
Legal conflict of interest
People have expressed concern over a perceived conflict of interest on behalf of Eckberg Lammers attorney Nick Vivian who regularly represents the City of New Richmond and who represented NE during their effort in Roberts.
Vivian alerted the City Council to his prior representation of NE, presented a Conflict Waiver to both the City and NE, and presented the opportunity to the city to engage outside counsel in light of his prior representation of NE. The Council deliberated on the matter and executed the Waiver choosing to maintain Vivian as the City’s counsel.
Vivian solely represents the City in its current discussions with NE.
Incomplete rezoning application
In response to speculation that the NE application to rezone the parcel in question from Z3 Multi-Use Corridor to Z7-1 Special Use District (Industrial) was insufficient, here are links to rezoning applications for 2 other projects for comparison:
Members of the Plan commission as well as the City Council are required to hold all applicants to the same standards and review an application objectively without bias toward the applicant.
If a rezoning request meets the criteria, the application should be approved.
Were NE’s rezoning application to be approved, they would still have to overcome a number of significant hurdles including applying for a text amendment to amend the City’s zoning ordinance to allow for a biogas facility. A biogas facility is currently not allowed in the City of New Richmond.
Such an amendment would define what a biogas facility is, determine where one could be located in the City, and identify the criteria to be met in order for such a facility to be approved.
Several years ago, Immigration Centers of America’s application to rezone was ultimately defeated because such a use was not permitted in the city.
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld explained why rezoning of this particular parcel might make sense within the context of the city’s land use plan.
“Some of the existing and former land uses in the area, such as the Challenge Incarceration Program and two landfills, limit the prospects of a commercial or residential development in this location. Meanwhile, proximity to the airport and STH 64 are attractive for prospective uses such as manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, etc.,” Wiedenfeld said.
Discussion about specific facilities and operations (e.g. traffic route, hours, building height, noise, odor, lighting, etc.) would be discussed only if/when other applications (e.g. plat, site plan, CUP, etc.) and associated documents are submitted for consideration.
Ahead of their open house on July 26, NE has provided several informational documents in anticipation of questions communities frequently ask regarding their manure digestion facilities including, how the digestion process works, the effects of their process on local air and water quality, benefits to the community financially, environmentally and employment wise, and their relationships with farmers.
Site Selection and Operation Questions
Were NE able to meet the city’s requirements and able to convince the council to vote in its favor, their timeline would construct an operating facility capable of producing biogas by the summer of 2026.
