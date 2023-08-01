On Tuesday, August 1, six days after hosting two open house sessions to address community members’ concerns about building an industrial scale manure digester in New Richmond, the City announced Nature Energy had withdrawn its application to rezone the property on which it intended to build the digester.
The City has accordingly canceled the special council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2, during which it planned to discuss and potentially vote on NE’s application.
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld speculated NE’s decision may have been the culmination of a number of factors.
“A decision to withdraw an application is not made lightly, so it may have been a combination of factors (e.g. timing, need for additional public engagement, levels of public and/or political support, etc.) rather than any single reason.”
The Star-Observer reached out to Nature Energy for comment, but has not received any response at this time.
