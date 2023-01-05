The Cable Natural History Museum has scheduled a number of programs for the winter months. Registration for all paid programs went live on Jan. 2. The museum is located at 13470 County Highway M in Cable. Check out more information at cablemuseum.org.
Saturday, Jan. 14: Talon Talk Live Raptor Program. Meet the Cable Natural History Museum’s live education raptors in person. Learn all about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Selen 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please come early to find a seat. Donations welcome. For more info visit cablemuseum.org or call 715-798-3890.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Scandinavian Rag Rug Workshop. Scandinavian loop weaving is a simple and durable technique that uses no thread or looms, and turns trash into treasure. Bring 1-2 old bed sheets (any size will work) or other fabric that can be easily torn into strips, and a pair of sharp scissors. Some extra materials will be on hand. You will take your rug home to finish. Younger students are welcome with an adult helper. Meet at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland, from 9 a.m.-noon. Space is limited. Register by Jan. 18 at nglvc.org. $15 per person. This program is led by Emily Stone of the Cable Natural History Museum and is sponsored in part by the Wisconsin Historical Society and Friends of the Center. Call Emily at 715-798-3890 for more information on project details, or Rose at 715-685-9983 for visitor center related questions.
Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28. Wild about Winter Ecology. (Wisconsin Master Naturalist Advanced Training). Graduates of the Wisconsin Master Naturalist program and others are invited to spend a weekend learning about nature in winter with Master Naturalist Instructor Emily Stone and other experts. The training begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will engage students in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities with experts near Hayward, Cable, and Clam Lake. The theme this year is "What Lies Beneath." We'll be studying lakes under the ice, the subnivium under the snow, and bears in hibernation. We’ll end by 1 p.m. on Saturday. Participants will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and take a rapid test upon arrival. All meals are included. Registration cost is $150 for commuters and $210 with two-night stay at a private lodge on the Tiger Cat Flowage. Register by Jan. 16 by going to cablemuseum.org or calling the Cable Natural History Museum at 715-798-3890.
Saturday, Feb. 11: Talon Talk Live Raptor Program. Meet the Cable Natural History Museum’s live education raptors in person. Learn all about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Selen.10:30-11:30 a.m. Please come early to find a seat. Donations welcome. For more info visit cablemuseum.org or call 715-798-3890.
Saturday, Feb. 18: Birch Fairy House Making Workshop. Come help out the fairies. Materials for making darling, irresistible houses for our Northwoods fairies will be provided, including a birch log “blank” on a base. All ages welcome, but children under age 13 need to be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland, WI, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Space is limited. This program is sponsored in part by the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Friends of the Center. Register by Feb. 16 at nglvc.org. $15 per fairy house. Vivianne from the Cable Natural History Center will be your instructor. If you have questions on the specifics of building a fairy house, call 715-798-3890. If you have Visitor Center related questions, call Rose at 715-685-9983.
Saturday, Feb. 18: Junior Naturalist Activity Day: Winter Wonders. Families can stop by the Cable Natural History Museum’s classroom anytime between 10 a.m. and noon to participate in naturalist-led activity and craft stations. Then visit Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area to test out our snowshoes for free. Activities are designed for kids going into grades K-6 to do with their families. Adults should stay with their children and are encouraged to play with us. Donations welcome. For more info visit cablemuseum.org or call the Cable Natural History Museum at 715-798-3890.
Saturday, Feb. 18: Family Snowshoe Hike on the Mammal Trail. Join Naturalist Emily Stone for a moderately strenuous adventure at the North End Trailhead. You’ll snowshoe the 1 km Mammal Tour on the Ridge Trail. Learn about Wisconsin mammals, animal tracking, and anything else you’re curious about. All ages welcome, as long as you are prepared for narrow trails with some hills and a steady pace. Dress for the weather, bring snacks and water. Meet at 1:00 p.m. at the North End Warming Cabin. Return by 3:00 p.m. Snowshoes are available to borrow by calling ahead. Register by Feb. 17 by calling 715-798-3890 or go to cablemuseum.org. $10 per person.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Family Snowshoe Hike at Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area. Join Naturalist Emily Stone for a snowshoe adventure at Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area. Learn how everything in the woods survives the winter. All ages welcome, as long as you are prepared for a narrow trail with some hills. Dress for the weather. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area on Randysek Road in Cable. Finish by 2:30 p.m. Snowshoes provided. Register by Feb. 21 by calling 715-798-3890 or visiting cablemuseum.org. $10 per person.
Saturday, March 4: Talon Talk Live Raptor Program. Meet the Cable Natural History Museum’s live education raptors in person. Learn all about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Selen.10:30-11:30 a.m. Please come early to find a seat. Donations welcome. For more info visit cablemuseum.org or call the Cable Natural History Museum at 715-798-3890.
Wednesday, March 15: Winter Tree Identification Field Day. (Wisconsin Master Naturalist Advanced Training) Make new friends. Once you learn to identify our local trees and shrubs, you’ll run into someone you know on every hike. Gain experience with dichotomous keys, learn some fun mnemonics, and have a great day around town and in the woods. Meet at the Cable Natural History Museum at 12:30 p.m. and return by 3:30 p.m. We will start indoors, explore around town, and then caravan to a field site. Dress for the weather and be prepared for short hikes in wet snow. Bring snacks and water. You don’t have to be a certified master naturalist to participate. Any adult learners are welcome. Register by March 10 by calling 715-798-3890 or visiting cablemuseum.org. $20 member/$25 non-member.
Saturday, April 1: Junior Naturalist Activity Day: Spring Celebrations.Families can stop by the Cable Natural History Museum’s classroom and backyard anytime between 10 a.m.-noon to participate in naturalist-led activity and craft stations. Activities are designed for kids going into grades K-6 to do with their families. Adults should stay with their children and are encouraged to play with us. Donations welcome. For more info visit cablemuseum.org or call the Cable Natural History Museum at 715-798-3890.
Saturday, April 1: Family Hike at the Forest Lodge Nature Trail. Join Cable Natural History Museum Naturalist Emily Stone for a moderately strenuous adventure at the Forest Lodge Nature Trail. You’ll hike the 1-mile loop trail. Look for the effects of winter and signs of spring. Talk about the geology of the bog. All ages welcome, as long as you are prepared for narrow trails with some hills, possible mud or wet snow, and a steady pace. Dress for the weather, bring snacks and water. Meet at 2 p.m. at the trailhead on Garmisch Road. Return by 4 p.m. Register by March 30 by calling 715-798-3890 or visiting cablemuseum.org. $10 per person.
Saturday, April 15: Midwest Crane Count. Get involved with citizen science. We need help counting sandhill and whooping cranes at sites in Ashland, Bayfield, and Sawyer counties from 5:30-7:30 a.m. This statewide survey is organized through the International Crane Foundation. Contact Haley at the Cable Natural History Museum to be assigned a site location. (Haley@cablemuseum.org or 715-798-3890).
Saturday, May 27: Cable Natural History Museum Exhibit Open House: Northwoods Geology Rocks. In the Northwoods, geology is the foundation of fun. Learn how ancient volcanoes, tropical oceans, mountains of rock, and mountains of ice shaped the landscape where we love to play. Refreshments will be served from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cable Natural History Museum. Free admission all day. Donations welcome. For more info visit cablemuseum.org or call the Cable Natural History Museum at 715-798-3890.
