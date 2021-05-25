Nancy Fouks is the first face many see when they walk into O'Connell Funeral Homes. Her empathetic presence provides a bright spot for many community members. She also brings beauty to the whole community, planting the gardens in parks throughout the city.
What brought you to O'Connell's?
I was contacted by O'Connell's to see if I would be interested in being a hostess. Tom O'Connell asked that I give it two weeks and see what I thought. I explained to him that I cry watching commercials about homeless dogs and questioned my ability to keep the tears back at the funeral home. He reassured me it was OK to show emotion.
I didn't need a two-week trial. I knew after working two visitations that this job fit perfectly!
What do you enjoy about your role there?
I love people and standing by them as they face their difficult losses. The O'Connell staff are like family to me. We work very closely as a team. They are the best.
When people look around the city, which gardens are crafted by you?
The city gardens I maintain are Lakefront, Prospect Park, Williams Park and Corky's Pier.
Why do you want to be involved in these community efforts?
I like to be involved because I am with two of my favorite things … people and flowers.
What impact do you hope these efforts have on the community?
I hope people in Hudson and the surrounding communities find O'Connell's as a very caring, personal funeral home. It is a family run business that has deep roots in the community. I was mentored by the best funeral director, Tom O'Connell.
I hope the gardens provide the community with Mother Nature's beauty at her finest.
