HUDSON — Curiosity was encouraged Monday night, as residents with disabilities answered questions and shared their experiences living in the community at Voices in the Valley.
The event is part of an ongoing series by the Hudson Area Public Library. Other events have featured Black, Asian, Hispanic and LGBTQ-plus community members.
“At Voices in the Valley we aim to sort of pull back the curtain in our homogenous community and learn about the experiences of people who are underrepresented,” Library Director Shelley Tougas said.
The session was both virtual and in person.
Accessibility was the first question of the night.
River Falls resident Ricky Jacboson, who contracted polio when he was a year and a half, said he has arranged his life so he doesn't have to do much walking at all.
Getting around in a wheelchair in the area can be challenging, said Steve Mireau of New Richmond, who is quadriplegic after being injured in a motocross accident. He uses a manual chair, because it’s the most affordable and fitting option for him, but it makes things like hills and curbs difficult.
New Richmond, where he lives, is pretty good, he said. Main Street was redone in the 1990s, and somebody must have had a voice, he said. Hudson is getting better over the last couple years. The current construction project is adding curb cuts to comply with ADA standards.
Even with options, getting in and out of places in a wheelchair can be awkward, Mireau said.
“You can’t sneak in and out of somewhere,” he said.
Driving is not an option for Chris Ashwood, who has a visual impairment and is legally blind.He used to live in places with more public transit, but he said Hudson doesn’t have that. Now he relies on rides from family, or he will bike or walk if he has to do so.
When it comes to having an invisible disability, Michelle Hansen of River Falls, who was diagnosed with ADHD later in life, said one of the challenges is other people’s perceptions.
“When they don’t understand what’s going on, they tend to assign it to your character or your value system,” she said.
Pop culture brings a misperception of creativity, but that’s true only to a point, she said.
Pop culture representation of disabilities is improving, Jacobson said. When he was a student with polio, he was pushed into a different area with other kids with disabilities. Now he’s saying people with those same disabilities represented more.
“Everything’s getting better, slowly, but I think it’s getting better,” he said.
Mireau said he feels people with disabilities are incorporated more often now. He’s seen cartoons showing people in wheelchairs,and his niece has a Barbie in a wheelchair.
“So she’s like, ‘This is Uncle Steve’s,’” he said.
The world, though, is not black and white, Ashwood said. Pop culture and people in general often make assumptions of what a visually impaired person can and cannot do.
That’s something each speaker said people in the community should avoid -- making assumptions.
Jacobson said he is grateful for community help, but doesn’t want people to assume anything about him.
“Let us be what we can be,” he said. “Don’t assume that you know our abilities.”
It’s OK to ask questions, Ashwood said. He said he’s often received comments from people who don’t realize he’s disabled right away, and he’ll take the opportunity to educate.
Mireau agreed, telling people to educate themselves by asking, as most people will be open to answering those questions.
“It’s amazing if you ask what you will learn,” he said.
Curiosity is key, Hansen said.
“Be curious and don’t ever assume that you know what somebody is capable of or not capable of,” she said.
