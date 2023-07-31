After four years of waiting, a nesting pair of ospreys finally built a nest atop the platform built by the St. Croix Valley Bird Club in cooperation with the city of River Falls.
Organizers put up the nesting platform in March 2019 — in time for the ospreys' arrival in late spring. Seasons passed without movement at the site. This year, sticks began to stack up.
“Ospreys are like eagles,” club member Jim Higgins said. “They’ll go back to the same nest.”
After many ospreys likely passed up the platform to return to their home nest, the club was excited to learn that a pair took up their perch.
Although ospreys can lay two to four eggs in a season, an expert told them to not get their hopes up. First-time nesters often do not lay eggs.
In late June, one club member observed the pair tearing off pieces of a fish as if they were feeding their young. Days later, Higgins, armed with his binoculars, confirmed it — there is a chick in the nest.
“We were ecstatic,” Higgins said.
The project took a long time to get to this point. Even now, the St. Croix Valley Bird Club continues to have plans for the nesting platform.
Members of the club went before the city of River Falls’ POWERful Choices! committee, which is committed to conservation, to pitch their idea in the winter of 2018.
“Everyone thought, ‘That’d be kind of cool,’” Higgins said.
From there, they went forward with the idea, forming a committee of club members and city hall employees.
“It’s something we’ve never done before,” Higgins said.
Although many members of the bird club have built birdhouses for bluebirds, building an osprey nesting platform is a whole other challenge.
“They’re kind of particular where they nest,” Higgins said.
In his garage, Higgins built a square platform, approximately 4 feet by 4 feet.
With a wide-open area, a high vantage point and nearby access to water and prey in the Kinnickinnic River, the committee chose to install the platform by the River Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility.
“They [ospreys] want to sit up there and be the tallest,” Higgins said.
A 55-foot pole was erected on the property, complete with the platform and a perch for the male osprey.
Higgins hopes to put up a live camera that can be used by local schools as a part of their curriculum. For the club, the project is not only about the challenge or conservation — it is meant to be educational as well.
“We just wanted the public to know that it’s available to look at,” Higgins said. “If you have something really neat… you don’t want to just hide it and just only look at it yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.