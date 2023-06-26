A late amendment to an unrelated bill intends to divest the Wisconsin Technical College System of its ability to collect an operating levy — one of the largest changes to its funding in decades.
On June 15, the Wisconsin State Assembly Ways and Means Committee was set to vote on a bill that eliminated the personal property tax, which includes equipment, livestock and other property of value. Rep. John Macco, Ledgeview Republican, introduced an amendment which abolishes the operating levy and replaces the funding with property tax relief aid. The bill passed through committee on a party-line vote but was pulled from the floor vote on Wednesday, June 21.
Although the bill is not yet law, local technical colleges have concerns about the unexpected proposal.
For a long time, the Wisconsin Technical College System has been funded through a number of diverse revenue streams, particularly tuition, state aid and local property taxes.
According to a report by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, total state general aid to the technical college system totaled $103.3 million in 2022-23.
Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC), with campuses in five Wisconsin communities, including River Falls, received $7.5 million of its $60 million operating budget from state general aid. About 24% of its budget, or $14 million, came from the operating levy from local property taxes.
“We’re providing the service, and we’re able to do that because of… taxpayers’ commitment to funding us,” CVTC Vice President of Administration and Chief Strategy Officer Caleb Cornelius said.
At CVTC, 86% of students stay in the state of Wisconsin, and a majority stay within the district. Many students attend classes to become first responders, teachers or other productive community members.
Cornelius said funding from taxes can build a connection with the community by giving taxpayers the sense that they are investing in the future of education in their district. Those funds are a big part of bringing community and workforce development to the district.
“A tax… drives home the reality of ‘we are here to serve the community we’re in’ and that there’s a direct investment by those community taxpayers — me included — into our programming and our services we offer,” Cornelius said.
Northwood Technical College, with four campuses across the state, including one in New Richmond, faces many of the same questions, especially as the funding received from the operating levy continues to decrease.
Of the $46 million operating budget at Northwood Technical College, $2.9 million comes from state general aid and about $4.9 million is projected to come from the operating levy this year, an amount much lower than received by CVTC.
Over the past few years, Northwood Tech President John Will said the funding that would normally come from the operating levy has been replaced by property tax relief aid — the other major form of state aid.
In 2022-23, property tax relief aid totaled $449 million across the technical college system. According to Will, this form of aid replaced what the system would have otherwise had the authority to tax.
For Northwood Technical College, $29 million — of the system’s $46 million budget for the year — comes from property tax relief aid. This funding “used to be paid by property taxpayers but, now, it’s been absorbed into the state budget.”
The proposed bill, however, intends to fully replace the operating levy with this form of aid.
Because where the money comes from matters, Will said he worries about the buy-in from the community in the long run.
“We’re at a point where we risk some of the foundational elements that are important to who we are if we keep going down that road,” Will said.
Management of taxpayer dollars is an age-old, ongoing national conversation. Accusations of the misuse of taxes are among common criticisms of government institutions.
CVTC is constantly trying to ensure they are not levying more than necessary to provide their services to the community, Cornelius said. Instead of being a detriment to the community, he feels the levy is an important asset that allows them to address local needs and invest back into the community.
Given the essential value of the professionals technical colleges produce — electricians, plumbers, first responders — leadership continue to believe in the importance of maintaining community ties. Often, that begins with a financial investment and buy-in from the community and continues with community engagement.
“We’re most effective when we’re talking to our local community about what they need,” Will said. “That’s why we’re… in opposition to changing it.”
