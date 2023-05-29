Located in the old Knoke’s location, Rose & Lavender had a resoundingly successful grand opening on Saturday, May 13. Mother-daughter duo Heidi Nordquist and Shaela McLaughlin had a long journey to get to this day.
The story of this new boutique begins with Nordquist’s brother and McLaughlin’s uncle John Hanson. Almost two years ago, he passed away as a result of a drug overdose.
“He was a really kind, good-hearted person,” Nordquist said.
In his life, Nordquist said Hanson was always helpful to those around him, putting others first. Shortly before his passing, he was running late to work because his car broke down, but he decided to help a woman change her flat tire before fixing his own car.
Knoke’s was one of Hanson’s favorite places to go. He used to bring his family there for ice cream and chocolate.
“When it opened up, we kind of just knew it was meant to be,” Nordquist said.
Her brother had a tattoo of a rose and included “rose” in the names of his businesses as well. His favorite color was purple, always wearing a lavender purple polo for family holidays. McLaughlin and Nordquist combined those two elements into the name of their store: Rose & Lavender.
“It was just a tribute to him,” Nordquist said.
Both owners are hard-working individuals that have continued to work hard to bring their dream to life.
From advertising on Twitter to making her own jewelry and dog bandanas, McLaughlin has had an entrepreneurial spirit for years and brings those talents into this store. Nordquist still works a full-time job in insurance, yet she still makes time to work at the store and decorate its interior.
From finding products to fill the store to figuring out how to decorate it, McLaughlin and Nordquist have been working together through their busy schedules to bring Rose & Lavender to the Hudson community.
For them, it has been a learning experience.
One thing first-time boutique owners may not realize is that you have to order your holiday merchandise in January right after Christmas, something they didn’t know, McLaughlin said.
Despite some initial worries about how the shop and its products might come together, they were extremely satisfied with the products they received. Yet, the number of packages can be difficult to deal with as well.
“When the boxes started coming in, we were really overwhelmed,” McLaughlin said.
“It’s been a lot of work. I mean, I knew it would be but didn’t quite expect to walk into boxes stacked to the ceiling,” Nordquist said. “I’ve seen enough styrofoam to last me a lifetime.”
From those heaps of packages, however, a beautiful boutique was molded. McLaughlin attributes a lot of the decorating to her mother.
According to McLaughlin, Nordquist is a chronic decorator with 14 Christmas trees, each decorated every year with its own theme. McLaughlin thought running a business with her mom would be fun, “because she’s really great at decorating.”
The store came together with a homey feel in a way that combines both of their styles together. Various products are spread throughout the store – from cabin decorations to dog toys.
One of their most popular products is called Blind Date With a Book. Covered by wrapping paper and tied up in a bow, this product takes the visual aspect out of the decision-making process, so that readers do not judge a book by its cover. The front gives some general information, but the rest is a surprise.
They also have been making their own line of lotions, including a French vanilla coffee scent that actually smells like coffee.
McLaughlin plans to bring in some of her other products as well, including her dog bandanas, when she has the time to make more stock.
Given all of the obstacles these new local business owners have gone through already, the end product is all the more impressive. They have taken a vacant ice cream shop and transformed it into a store that oozes their own personality.
