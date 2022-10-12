Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus.

It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner.

In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279 South Cove Road, Hudson. The Hudson location is the second of two. The first is on the Minnesota side of the St. Croix River in Hastings, 12805 St. Croix Trail South.

Since the 1980s, when Laurie Hein donated 98 acres of land, the Wisconsin campus has been preserving and returning habitats to their full potential. It now cares for numerous walking and hiking trails, prairie land, wooded areas and welcoming residents of Hudson and visitors from the area.

Since that donation, the Carpenter Nature Center’s land has changed.

“This new visitor center was a dream that started pretty much 33 years ago,” Executive Director Jennifer Vieth said.

Driving up the wooded road, visitors are met by a building, nestled into 300 acres. The sustainable, eco friendly, energy efficient building looks like it belongs.

Its sleek architecture looks clean and unassuming from the outside, but upon entrance, the roof seems to expand upward and the atmosphere invites you in. Visitors are welcomed by volunteers and animal ambassadors.

Tucked into a few little habitats in the wall live an American toad, wood turtle, axolotl, gray tree frog, map turtle, yellow rat snake and a green frog.

The volunteers, of course, have a habitat of their own: a beautiful desk near the entrance with a glow of natural light illuminating their space.

Interactive exhibits on geology, ecology, history and landscape keep the animals company in the main space, which is neighbored by a classroom and a family room.

The classroom has already been put to good use by a professor from the University of Minnesota who invited his students across the border for one of his lectures.

The family room offers a separate space that can be closed off by a brilliantly large and beautiful sliding door, decorated with reclaimed wood from a structure that used to sit on the property.

The room is meant for gathering, enjoying and connecting. There is a couch, some games, a writing table, all with lovely views of the bird feeder in the yard outside the windows.

Every angle of the architectural plan seems to be thoroughly thought out, from the air circulation to reduce any residual animal smells, to the outdoor overhang to protect incoming school groups from weather, to the placement of the windows in the wellness room, to the automatic lighting in the bathrooms and the bird friendly window panes.

“We do a lot of wild bird research. We’re big into conservation and protecting species and windows are a huge source of death for migratory birds,” Vieth said.

There are a few reasons birds fly into windows. One is that during breeding season, they’ll see their reflections and continue trying to attack themselves, often killing them. Another, is they’ll see the reflection of a tree or they’ll see through a pair of windows and attempt to fly straight through.

To combat these dangerous visuals, there are numerous strategies, all of which the new Carpenter Nature Center’s visitor center has. Buildings may include long overhangs to reduce reflection, not placing windows directly across from each other on opposite walls and add lines on the inside of the window panes. Though quite unnoticeable and unobtrusive, take a peek at the pattern found formed by ceramic coating in between the panes.

The Carpenter Nature Center, with fully opened doors to its new visitor center, had a wonderful influx of support to finance the project over the last few years, but will continue to seek donations to finish paying for the addition, which can be given through the website.

“Some folks can give time. Some folks can give talent. Some folks can give treasure and we couldn’t do it without everybody,” Vieth said.

She couldn’t say enough thanks and good things about those who have and continue to volunteer their time and talents to the center. It is with them and those who donate that the Carpenter Nature Center was able to create a facility that will serve visitors and the environment so well.

So Vieth and the staff at the Carpenter Nature Center asked their visitors what they wanted. After distributing a survey, they received over 270 responses.

One of the most sought after additions to the new center were flush toilets, which can be happily reported as part of the facility.

Each of the survey responses were taken into consideration and it is evident in the space.

If you go to the Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin Campus What: Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin Campus. Visitor Center hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: 279 South Cove Road, Hudson. Cost: Free to visit. Website: carpenternaturecenter.org.

Programming at the new center will slowly grow, becoming more robust in the new year as the staff get their footing and become acclimated in their new environment.