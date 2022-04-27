After sitting vacant for more than six years, the old Dairy Queen site is scheduled to become the new home of the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce.
City Council members heard from four groups interested in potentially developing the property and chose the Chamber’s proposal at their Jan. 10 meeting.
“The City Council voted to select the Chamber as the group. I would anticipate when they bring their building plans forward for the Plan Commission we would then have a closing date and work out whether they would pay property taxes, make some sort of payment in lieu of taxes, or just what the arrangement will be,” City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld said.
Chamber Director Rob Kreibich is excited about the location and sees it as an opportunity for the Chamber to amplify its presence downtown.
“We’re excited. We like the visibility on Knowles Avenue and the convenience of that location.
That space along the river will allow us to maintain a presence downtown, and it keeps us close to most of our major events at Mary Park, Fun Fest downtown and our Hometown Holiday event,” Krebich said.
The city attached four conditions to the Chamber’s purchase.
No more than one-third of the building shall be occupied by tax-exempt businesses.
The Chamber shall contribute a payment in lieu of property taxes.
The west-facing wall of the building (facing Knowles Avenue) should be consistent with the Northside Redevelopment plans as outlined in the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The project shall provide sufficient space for a future river walk along the Willow River
The Chamber, already a non-profit, is in the process of forming a 501c3 non-profit which would own the building, setting up a situation similar to the Chippewa Falls Chamber.
“Their chamber built a new building. They own it and in lieu of not paying taxes, they pay $500 per month for police and fire protection. We would be given the property on the condition that two-thirds of it would pay property taxes. Hopefully there would be three or four tenants on the main level, some rented space on the mid level and either investors or entrepreneurs looking to occupy a third level. So those commercial condos that we would sell would be paying property taxes and the Chamber would pay something in lieu of property taxes,” Kreibich explained.
“The Chamber is tax exempt so the hope for, the intent for the City Council, is that there be some property tax revenue or a (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement of some sort so that the city would be made whole over time for their initial acquisition of the property,” Wiedenfeld said.
In addition to the Chamber occupying the main floor, there would be a visitor’s center and incubator space for entrepreneurs. According to Kreibich, there are plenty of suitors looking to be neighbors with the Chamber.
“Chambers are valuable buildings because they’re a hub of activity. They serve as a catalyst for economic development. We’ve had interest from chiropractors, retailers, real estate agents, insurance agencies and wealth management folks, all with very little advertising and all saying they’d love to be in a building with us,” Kreibich said.
Despite all of the excitement, several issues need to be resolved, parking and access off Knowles Avenue.
“With tenants and with just our normal chamber traffic, we will need more parking stalls than your normal business,” Kreibich said.
In addition to a new Chamber building, that stretch of Knowles Avenue is shared by McDonald’s, Subway, BP, Verizon, The Space and Lumberjack Liquors making driveway access a premium and safety a challenge.
“It’s not an ideal situation. Because Knowles is a state highway, the state could come in and shut down some of the driveways. So we’ll need assurances on that. The last thing we want to do is put up a $2 million building and have access cut off,” Kreibach said.
The initial rendering shows a two-story building. That idea is now being reconfigured into a three-story concept.
“There’s some work to be done, but we had a very productive meeting recently with the city. They created more parking space for us which is what we wanted to hear. We’ve gone back to Derrick and now we're in the process of designing a three-story building.
We would occupy a third of the main floor, about 1,500 square feet. So it would be 4,500 on the main level, 4,500 on the second level and 4,500 on the third with no basement because of the proximity to the river,” Kreibich said.
Kreibich senses the time is right for the Chamber to take the next step. With 500 members and a healthy bank account, a new building would secure the Chamber's commitment to the future of New Richmond.
“We’re in a position to set our future for the next 50 years, but we’re going to be patient. Our board of 11 is going to have to sign off on this, not just me. The finances have to work and the location has to work, but I can tell you for sure, we can absolutely fill the building. We’re committed to downtown New Richmond long term,” Kreibich said.
