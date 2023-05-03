Gillette Kempf and Shelly Weinstein became best friends in college.
They’ve traveled together, studied together, lived together, lived across the country from each other and their friendship has thrived through it all.
They’ve become a chosen family.
Kempf, her two boys and her husband moved to the River Falls area about five years ago, adopting Weinstein into their home while she transitioned to the area as well.
Recently, Kempf became the owner of Chapter 2 Books with Weinstein by her side as bookstore manager.
Kempf ran a brick and mortar bookstore in a small Minnesota town, selling that to establish her life in Wisconsin.
The “universe aligned” when she found out Chapter 2 Books was for sale.
People ask Kempf why she bought a bookstore now.
She is, in addition to a full-time bookstore owner, her mother’s caregiver.
The bookstore is her “light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. It makes everything else easier.
Plus, she has a fantastic team behind her.
With Weinstein running the store, her son’s girlfriend, Noelle, managing social media and marketing, her sister taking on the accounting and her husband’s expertise in computers, “all I have to do is borrow money,” Kempf joked.
Books are lifeblood for Kempf and Weinstein. Since they were kids, Kempf’s two sons, Christos and Sebastian, have been big readers, too.
The store will reflect readers of all ages and interests. Kempf and Weinstein are organizing books not so much on genre, but theme. Think sports, nature, adventure, friendship and not so much fiction, nonfiction or biography.
A large children’s section has already begun to form, as well as young reader sections.
“Books are really the only way to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” Weinstein said.
You become the narrator. You become part of the conversation. Reading and writing are conversations between people that occur over centuries
The subjects, themes and conventions are endless.
Weinstein, who is also a professional dog trainer, is particularly interested in nonfiction books, but both she and Kempf have a wealth of knowledge to help you pick the perfect read for you or a friend.
Between living in Boston, New York and Chicago, the two have seen and experienced different worlds. They’re excited to put down roots and to grow in Hudson with Chapter 2 Books.
We all remember the nostalgic elementary school Scholastic book fairs. Well, Kempf and Weinstein hope to bring that nostalgia to high schools with Chapter 2 Books.
They’re also excited about hosting book sale fundraisers with local organizations. You pick the books. They order them. Together, you sell them to make a profit for your group.
The store just celebrated Independent Bookstore Day, the last Saturday of April, so it’s the perfect time to visit Chapter 2 Books at 226 Locust St. in Hudson, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.