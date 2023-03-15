Erin Anderson has been getting up to speed on all things “city of Hudson” as the new city engineer.
“Even though it’s a small community… there’s plenty to do,” she said.
Starting in mid February, Anderson began her new position.
Coming from a professional history in design contract work in the Twin Cities, she’s familiar with much of the processes the city operates through. Just before the pandemic, Anderson and her husband bought a house in Hudson, returning to the small-town feel.
Though not a Wisconsin native, Anderson grew up in Bismarck, North Dakota, and pursued a degree in civil engineering at North Dakota State University.
Happening upon this job in the town where she lived was a bit of a fluke.
“It just seemed like the perfect time to make the move,” Anderson said. “I live in Hudson, so I’m very much connected to what is going on around here.”
Anderson has been getting acquainted with the roads she’ll be working on, taking different routes around town, checking out where some of the projects are located.
She’s also been catching up on projects, like the Third Street and Laurel Avenue bluff area reconstruction.
The city will be redoing part of the roadway, including the replacement of the retaining wall holding up the roadway along the bluff area as well as a complete replacement of street pavement and curb and gutter.
Anderson also dove right into helping out with getting the ball rolling on the 2023 maintenance project plan.
It’s not all work for Anderson though. With her 7 month old daughter, Alice, she’s plenty busy at home. Though she and her husband are big fans of dinner at Pier 500, they’re more likely to head downtown for brunch or breakfast these days.
Mountain biking, cycling and skiing are some of Anderson’s favorite activities in the area – Willow and Kinnickinnic parks being great ways to indulge.
