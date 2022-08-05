The Nova Wine Bar and Restaurant hasn’t been open since March 2020, but recently, Facebook has been in a frenzy about what renovations are coming to the location it once called home.
What used to be a carpeted, Tiffany lamp lit, cozy, vintage gathering place has been off the menu.
What would replace it left us curious and anticipatory.
Scroll Nova’s instagram and find very little context to accompany its sneak peeks. Photos of cocktails with countless community comments, but not much more.
Just a bio that reads “Coming soon…”
To add to the suspense, business partners Brett Splinter and Tyrrell Gaffer played a bit of a prank.
In good fun, Nova’s patio railing has a sign that reads “Splash pad coming soon.”
But no, there will not be a splash pad at 326 Coulee Rd. in Hudson, but rather an immersive, modern bar experience for the adult crowd.
It was a joke well received by some, Splinter said.
Without an official announcement, the partners have been keeping the project hush until recently.
The space, nestled into the bluff side and rich with history, has been calling for people to raise their glasses ever since its doors closed. Now, Splinter and Gaffer have plans to bring it back to life.
Welcome ‘Nova,’ a new-to-Hudson take on classic bar service.
“It’s a 180,” Gaffer said about the new bar compared to its wine bar predecessor. “It’s totally different.”
Think a small, well-thought-out cocktail menu, with an atmosphere that also invites simple orders like Jack and diet.
Stop at the counter to grab your beverage before you take a seat in the newly renovated space complete with patio seating, old church pew benches, a bar made with barrels and themed, collaged tables.
With one, static draft line (Miller High Life), a rotating selection of packaged craft beer and some staple packaged beers, like Spotted Cow, it won’t just be cocktails (though you’ll definitely want to give them a try).
“You can absolutely get the newest coolest Pokémon of IPAs” Splinter said about rotating in new beers. They will roll in and out quickly, though. With one case gone, a different one will take its place.
The cocktail menu will also be show-stopping.
It’s not just about the beverage, but the experience that comes with it.
Splinter and Gaffer have a vision for the space and the menu and the atmosphere that hasn’t isn’t being done in Hudson.
The two see the value in variety.
They’re bringing a contemporary twist to a historic location made for a community of local bar and restaurant lovers.
“We’re building the place that we want to drink,” Splinter said.
The bar is expected to open in the “next couple weeks.”
Splinter said “one day there might just be an open sign on the door.”
The evolution of the bar will also be one to watch. Though Nova won’t serve food when it opens, it’s on the horizon.
