For years, the Hudson Area Public Library has been struggling financially.
Recently, the Hudson Common Council and the Town of Hudson Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously to reallocate where the library levies come from, potentially almost doubling their budget.
Now, the Town of St. Joseph Board of Supervisors, the Village of North Hudson Board of Trustees, the St. Croix County Administrative Committee and the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors must all pass the same intergovernmental agreement.
The Hudson Area Public Library is a joint library, serving four communities in the area: the city of Hudson, the town of Hudson, the village of North Hudson and the town of St. Joseph.
Last year, it became glaringly apparent that if something didn’t happen, the library would cease to operate at its best for all of these communities.
It’s been dipping into its monetary reserves and running on the bare minimum since around 2012.
Recently, the city of Hudson has worked out a solution with the Library Board of Trustees and partnering municipalities to boost the funding to operating needs.
“It’s a unique answer to a unique problem,” Hudson City Administrator Aaron Reeves said.
With leadership from Mayor Rich O’Connor, coordination from Reeves, knowledge from Library Director Shelley Tougas and ideas from contributing municipalities, the way the library levies money might change significantly.
In 2022, the Hudson Area Public Library taxpayers would pay, on average, an extra $16 per person a year to keep the library open. Yet, the Hudson Area Library is in the bottom 13 for per capita funding in the state.
As opposed to the individual communities being responsible for library taxes, St. Croix County would apply the same library tax rate to the Hudson Area Public Library communities as everyone else in the county, with no impact to taxpayers outside of the library’s community boundaries.
Ultimately, the change would be worth $440,000 in funds for the library, putting the overall budget at about $1.1 million.
This agreement will have to be passed annually by each governing entity, but Tougas has hope.
If the agreement passes, the library staff knows it has to be smart.
“We are not going on a big spending spree,” Tougas said. Instead, the library will work on reestablishing a cushion of funds that has diminished over the last decade and increase the compensation of its staff, a long overdue measure.
